GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Middle East conflict: Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

Iran's supreme leader says response to attack would have no 'geographic limits'

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trump maintained that negotiations with Iran to end the war that the US and Israel began at the end of February were "going fine but you know they're not very reliable."
Trump maintained that negotiations with Iran to end the war that the US and Israel began at the end of February were "going fine but you know they're not very reliable."
AP
US President Donald Trump says American forces have destroyed much of Iran's military capabilities, but one or two targets remain, including the suspected nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain, which Tehran says is not involved in nuclear activities. As negotiations continue to end the war that began in late February, Iran's supreme leader has warned of an immediate response to any attack, while Tehran says a proposal could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States has knocked out much of Iran's military but it still has to "take care of" one or two targets including a suspected nuclear site known as Pickaxe Mountain.

Trump maintained that negotiations with Iran to end the war that the US and Israel began at the end of February were "going fine but you know they're not very reliable."

The US president reiterated that the US was not in a hurry to take offensive action because it had decimated Iran's military and nuclear program.

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

"You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly," he added, referring to a suspected underground nuclear complex.

The Iranian government has denied any nuclear work is carried out there.

Has the US-Iran standoff reached a turning point?

After a week dominated by warnings of imminent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran has signalled an unexpected shift in the diplomatic atmosphere, acknowledging a major change in Washington’s approach as intensive mediation raises cautious hopes of averting another round of war.

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei said on Saturday that the tone of a letter from US Vice President JD Vance had “changed completely”, describing it as a positive development.

The remarks were reinforced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who welcomed Washington’s latest attempt to reopen dialogue, even as Tehran maintained that it was not yet ready for direct negotiations with American officials.

Read full story here.

Iran warns US, Israel against new attacks after Trump, Netanyahu threats

Iran's supreme leader warned the United States and Israel Saturday of fresh attacks following their threats to resume strikes after crucial elections, as fears increased over a return to fighting.

President Donald Trump suggested he could launch fresh military action after the United States holds its midterm elections early next week.

But US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday: "If there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it."

In Israel, which is coming off a general election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a "historic, one-time opportunity" to topple the Iranian government.

The elections in both countries could determine the direction of the conflict, with Israel having voted on Tuesday but yet to form a new government.

"Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei told top military commanders, according to a statement.

Khamenei also ordered commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

Iran has previously warned it would consider severing undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

This was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and military top brass.

The supreme leader has not been seen publicly since before he took the helm in March, after the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Iran warns US and Israel: What to know as tensions rise

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel against launching fresh attacks, threatening an immediate military response as concerns grow over a possible return to war.

The warning comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says President Donald Trump has yet to decide whether to order further strikes on Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, has ruled out immediate direct talks with Washington, despite ongoing mediation efforts involving Qatar and Pakistan.

With both sides maintaining their positions, regional leaders are urging restraint as uncertainty grows over what could happen after the US midterm elections.

Will the US launch fresh strikes on Iran?

Iran strikes cause billions in damage to US bases

Iran's strikes on more than two dozen US bases in the Middle East focused on early-warning systems before hitting aircraft and buildings, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The AP independently verified damage to American targets using satellite imagery from multiple providers and spoke to four regional officials who were briefed or have firsthand knowledge of what was hit. The AP found that, through August, more than 115 drone or missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed militias damaged or destroyed structures on 26 military bases and other sites with US equipment.

Read more here.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei threatens a wider response as fears of renewed war grow.

Iran warns US and Israel against fresh attacks

3m read
UAE residents monitor regional travel disruptions and energy market impacts amid rising tensions.

Middle East tensions: Key updates for UAE residents

5m read
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting a tailored ship’s training availability off the coast of Southern California. Photo taken on April 30, 2017.

US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Mid-East

9m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump says US-Iran war will end 'very soon'

13m read