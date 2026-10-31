Rubio says Trump has made no decision on fresh strikes as diplomatic efforts continue
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel against launching fresh attacks, threatening an immediate military response as concerns grow over a possible return to war.
The warning comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says President Donald Trump has yet to decide whether to order further strikes on Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, has ruled out immediate direct talks with Washington, despite ongoing mediation efforts involving Qatar and Pakistan.
With both sides maintaining their positions, regional leaders are urging restraint as uncertainty grows over what could happen after the US midterm elections.
The conflict began in February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the country's then Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Eight months later, the confrontation remains deadlocked, with no clear progress towards a diplomatic settlement or a decisive outcome on the battlefield.
US President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about Washington's next move, at times threatening further military action while leaving the door open to negotiations. Tehran, meanwhile, says it has strengthened its military capabilities and can now strike a wider range of targets with greater force.
Earlier this month, Trump said the US would not launch attacks on Iran before the midterm elections, but did not rule out military action afterwards.
Hasan Alhasan, a senior fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told CNN that repeated US signals about a possible escalation were adding to regional uncertainty.
Here is what to expect as tensions continue.
The Trump administration has not announced a decision on further military action.
Speaking at a G20 press conference in Atlanta on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had yet to decide whether to order new strikes.
“He hasn't made a decision. I have no announcement in that regard with you today, and nor do we take any of it lightly,” Rubio said.
He added that the US could achieve its military objectives if it chose to act.
Trump's comments about possible military action after the US midterm elections have added to uncertainty. The elections are scheduled for Tuesday, with the conflict and rising energy prices among the issues facing American voters.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has instructed the military to maintain readiness and update its list of potential targets.
At a meeting with senior military commanders on Saturday, he said any threat against Iran must trigger an immediate response.
“Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response,” he said, according to a statement.
He also called for Iran's target list to include “all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy”.
Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia warned that another US attack would widen the conflict beyond its current geographical limits.
“The flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” he said in a post on X.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned that Iran's armed forces would deliver an “Earth-shattering blow” to anyone who threatened the country.
Direct talks between Tehran and Washington are not currently planned, according to Araghchi.
“Currently, there are no plans for meetings with American officials,” he said in an interview, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.
However, diplomatic contacts are continuing. Araghchi confirmed that Iran had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance, sent at Trump's direction to Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei in an effort to revive negotiations and prevent further strikes.
He described Washington's attempt to reopen dialogue as a positive step, while reiterating Tehran's opposition to renewed military action.
Trump said the letter was related to an Iranian request for medical supplies. Tehran has confirmed receiving it but has not announced its response.
A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday for discussions with senior Iranian officials. Qatar and Pakistan have been mediating between the two sides, although the efforts have yet to produce an agreement.
Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed ElKhereiji said countries across the region wanted a return to peace.
“The message is very clear. People in this part of the world want to bring peace back to the region,” he said at a security forum in Bahrain.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that another round of conflict would be “more dangerous, more destructive”.
The conflict has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that normally carries around one-fifth of global oil consumption.
Iran has restricted shipping through the strait, while the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Any renewed fighting could further affect energy supplies and push up global prices.
The immediate focus is on whether Trump orders fresh strikes after the US elections and whether mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan can revive negotiations.
Iran has threatened a wider response to any new attack, while Washington has yet to announce its next move. Regional leaders continue to push for a diplomatic solution.
With inputs from AFP and AP