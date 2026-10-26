Locked and loaded: But why has Trump held back? US target list for Iran includes nuclear, oil and military sites

Nuclear, energy and military sites in crosshairs as Trump weighs major strikes
Dubai: The Pentagon has drawn up an extensive list of Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and military installations, as US forces prepare for a potentially major assault that could dramatically escalate the eight-month conflict in the Middle East.
Unlike previous operations largely aimed at destroying missile launchers, radar systems and other military assets that Iran could quickly rebuild, the latest plans envisage a broader campaign against strategically important targets, CNN reported, citing US officials familiar with military preparations.
US Central Command and Pentagon planners have developed the target list as Washington weighs military options intended to go beyond the limited strikes carried out since President Donald Trump halted full-scale combat operations earlier this year.
American officials acknowledge that Iran has become increasingly familiar with US tactics after months of confrontation, complicating efforts to destroy military capabilities that Tehran can disperse, rebuild or replace.
US forces are now positioned to launch major operations within 96 hours of receiving an order from Trump, according to two US officials quoted by CNN.
“It will be a big effort,” one official said, while others suggested that a new military campaign could begin before the end of the year, potentially after the November 3 US midterm elections.
However, Trump has not issued an attack order, and officials stressed that he has yet to make a final decision.
Despite the Pentagon's advanced preparations, several factors could influence the timing of any attack, including the approaching US midterm elections, coordination with Israel and the risk of Iranian retaliation across the Middle East.
CNN reported that some officials expect military action after the November 3 elections, although Trump has not committed to launching strikes and could still change course.
Washington has also urged Israel to delay unilateral attacks while both countries prepare for possible joint operations.
US intelligence assessments warn that Iran and the Houthis could retaliate immediately, putting American personnel and facilities across the region at risk.
Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain open, offering a potential alternative to another major military confrontation.
The White House declined to comment. A senior Pentagon official said the department’s responsibility was to develop military options and execute those authorised by the president.
Officials believe Tehran and the Houthis are unlikely to launch major preemptive attacks but could retaliate immediately if Iran is struck.
American military personnel, diplomatic facilities and installations across the Middle East — and potentially beyond — could become targets, according to sources familiar with the assessments.
An October 23 US intelligence memorandum warned that Iranian efforts to target American personnel had intensified, with alleged plots reaching advanced stages in the Middle East and other countries.
The threat has grown more serious as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia raise concerns about the conflict spreading further across the Gulf.
Washington is reportedly preparing to reduce its diplomatic presence across parts of the Middle East amid fears of Iranian retaliation.
CNN said additional US embassies could receive instructions to withdraw personnel, while others may operate with reduced staffing.
The US Embassy in Riyadh is currently the only American diplomatic facility in the region under an ordered departure, according to the report.
Nonessential American military personnel scheduled for deployment to the region have also reportedly been told they will no longer be sent.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for renewed strikes against Iran, but Washington has urged Israel to hold off until both countries are prepared for possible joint operations, CNN reported.
Trump reportedly declined to approve an Israeli attack before the elections, amid political considerations and concerns over Israel’s missile defence capabilities.
Israeli defensive munitions have been strained during the conflict, increasing the country’s dependence on American support against potential Iranian and Houthi retaliation.
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz separately rejected reports of disagreements between military and political leaders over fresh action against Iran, insisting there was complete coordination.
He also denied that Israel intended to initiate an attack before its October 27 elections.
The Strait of Hormuz remains another major flashpoint as Washington maintains its blockade of Iranian ports while helping commercial vessels navigate the strategic waterway.
US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper visited the strait on Sunday, meeting personnel involved in clearing Iranian mines and protecting shipping.
Despite increased tanker movements, the continuing threat of Iranian attacks has helped keep oil prices elevated.
One US official described the prolonged situation around the strait as untenable, suggesting that the shipping crisis could influence Trump’s decision on further military action.
Even as military preparations intensify, regional governments are pursuing diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing another major escalation.
Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan were scheduled to hold security talks with Iranian representatives in Tehran on Monday, AFP reported.
Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin were among those expected to participate.
Saudi authorities said the meeting was intended to support de-escalation and diplomatic solutions, complementing mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan.
Iran has also indicated that communication channels with Washington remain open despite the continuing confrontation.
For now, the region faces two competing developments: American forces preparing for a potentially wider military campaign, and diplomatic efforts seeking to prevent another devastating round of hostilities.