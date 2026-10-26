Locked and loaded: But why has Trump held back? US target list for Iran includes nuclear, oil and military sites

Dubai: The Pentagon has drawn up an extensive list of Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and military installations, as US forces prepare for a potentially major assault that could dramatically escalate the eight-month conflict in the Middle East.

US forces are now positioned to launch major operations within 96 hours of receiving an order from Trump, according to two US officials quoted by CNN.

“It will be a big effort,” one official said, while others suggested that a new military campaign could begin before the end of the year, potentially after the November 3 US midterm elections.

Despite the Pentagon's advanced preparations, several factors could influence the timing of any attack, including the approaching US midterm elections, coordination with Israel and the risk of Iranian retaliation across the Middle East.

The US Embassy in Riyadh is currently the only American diplomatic facility in the region under an ordered departure, according to the report.

One US official described the prolonged situation around the strait as untenable, suggesting that the shipping crisis could influence Trump’s decision on further military action.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.