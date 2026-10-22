US, Israel draw up plans for 72-hour Iran strike: 7 key questions on Trump’s strategy and Tehran’s response

Dubai: The United States and Israel have drawn up detailed plans for a short but intensive military assault on Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections, raising a critical question: Can three days of bombing achieve what nearly eight months of conflict have failed to accomplish?

The proposed 72-hour campaign could target Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities and potentially its energy infrastructure, according to The New York Times, citing American officials and others briefed on the preparations.

“Neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. Netanyahu has made a compelling case for how more war would change this strategic dilemma in an increasingly unstable and conflict-ridden region,” said Dana Stroul, a former senior Pentagon official.

“The war has made us understand that the best leverage for pressuring Trump is increasing oil and energy prices because it will hurt the American people,” Salehi said.

Washington is pressing Iran for concessions on its nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran wants priority given to ending the conflict, easing economic pressure and addressing shipping restrictions.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.