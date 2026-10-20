‘We have a job to finish’: Why did US Defence Secretary Hegseth secretly meet Netanyahu amid Iran war tensions?

Dubai: An unannounced visit by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to Israel, a lengthy meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an airbase hosting American warplanes, and fresh warnings about unfinished military operations against Iran have raised questions about Washington’s next move in the eight-month Middle East war.

The meeting took place on Monday at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, where US fighter jets and aerial refuelling aircraft are deployed, according to Axios, which cited two sources familiar with the visit.

The timing is significant. The visit came just eight days before Israel’s October 27 election, a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu, and amid discussions about potentially resuming major military operations against Iran.

These details have drawn attention to the military setting of the talks, although neither the aircraft deployments nor the location establishes that a new strike operation has been approved.

On Monday, Trump said the United States was in a position to leave the war, arguing that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened and that Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

The waterway remains at the centre of the dispute between Washington and Tehran, with Iran seeking relief from US restrictions and sanctions while the United States demands substantial limits on its nuclear activities.

For now, the purpose and outcome of Hegseth’s meeting remain only partly known. What is clear is that military options remain under discussion even as efforts to end the war continue.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.