Will the US and Israel strike Iran again, or is it just rhetoric? 5 big questions

Trump warned on Sunday that Washington could “soon finish the job” unless Tehran changed course, while Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to strike Iran without US support and vowed to bring down Tehran’s government.

But another war is not inevitable. Trump previously indicated that Washington would hold off on fresh strikes until after the November 3 US midterm elections, while diplomatic options remain open.

However, military planning does not necessarily mean an attack has been authorised. The threats could also be intended to increase pressure on Tehran during negotiations.

Israel has demonstrated its ability to strike Iranian targets, but another sustained campaign, particularly against heavily fortified nuclear facilities, could require capabilities that the US is better equipped to provide.

The biggest danger is that threats intended to deter another war could instead provoke the very confrontation both sides may be seeking to avoid.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.