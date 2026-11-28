US denies Iranian claims as maritime disputes escalate in the Middle East
Highlights
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said an Israeli strike killed two staff members at a clinic in Gaza, with the Israeli army labelling the pair as Hamas "terrorists".
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the men, who worked as security guards at the clinic, as Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Yousef Alitsbach and Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu.
MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation.
"Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed the attack.
"Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in GBPGaza are outrageous and unacceptable," he posted on X.
The IDF denied targeting a hospital or damaging medical infrastructure.
"This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations," it posted on Telegram.
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards the Riyadh region, according to Major General Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected several claims made by an Iranian military commander about US naval operations, describing them as false and fabricated.
In a statement on X, CENTCOM denied claims that US forces had seized two Iranian oil tankers, that Iran had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, and that the US was charging ships $2.5 million to cross the Strait of Hormuz.
The US command said the aircraft carrier was never hit and had safely returned to the United States after its Middle East deployment. It also denied imposing any transit toll on ships using the strategic waterway, claiming that US forces and regional partners had restored freedom of navigation.
Iran’s army says its navy continues to monitor waters from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean amid rising maritime tensions with the United States.
Military spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia made the statement in a post on X marking Iran’s Navy Day, saying naval forces maintained surveillance of the strategic waterway and surrounding seas.
The statement followed a US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcement that it had disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to evade Washington’s naval blockade on Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that two tankers had struck naval mines near Oman’s Khasab port earlier this week.
The developments come as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted amid attacks on commercial vessels and the ongoing US blockade.
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Islamabad on November 28, 2026, along with officials attending the second meeting of the Political and Defence Strategy Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defence.
Prince Khalid conveyed greetings from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing Pakistan and its people continued progress and prosperity. Sharif reciprocated the greetings and expressed his appreciation.
The participants stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership among the alliance's member states, building on the outcomes of previous meetings and recognising its role in supporting international peace and security.
Prince Khalid thanked the Pakistani prime minister for the warm reception and hospitality.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have discussed strengthening political and defence cooperation at the second meeting of the Political and Defence Strategy Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Islamabad.
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman led the Kingdom’s delegation at the meeting, which focused on enhancing cooperation, supporting the alliance’s objectives and promoting regional security and stability.
The three countries also reviewed issues of common interest and adopted recommendations on the meeting’s agenda. Prince Khalid said the alliance’s establishment in Makkah reflected their shared commitment to protecting regional security and stability.
Israeli opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot said that he intends to form a new government within the eight days remaining in his mandate, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party of conducting unity negotiations without any genuine intention of reaching an agreement.
In a social media post, Eisenkot said that the two sides had held five meetings over two weeks, but Likud allegedly refused to make concrete proposals or compromise on key issues, including removing far-right parties from the government, establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 attack, and passing legislation requiring broader military service.
Eisenkot accused Likud of deliberately delaying negotiations to divide the opposition and force another election.
He said his bloc had offered significant compromises on judicial reform and the proposed inquiry, Xinhua news agency reported.
In response, Likud accused Eisenkot of conducting a political double game, claiming he was already assembling an alternative coalition, distributing ministerial portfolios and preparing to rely on Arab parties, which Likud described as supporters of terrorism.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, leader of Israel's opposition faction Together, said he prefers forming a national unity government, adding that if this proves impossible, the bloc will move forward with a less desirable alternative.
Earlier this month, Netanyahu called for the formation of a national unity government, asserting that the country must remain united in the face of what he described as a growing threat from Iran.
The Mecca defence alliance nations of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on Friday denounced continued attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the region and vowed to strengthen ties.
Top security officials and diplomats from the three countries met in Islamabad after their governments signed a NATO-style pact in August pledging to come to each other's aid in the event of an attack.
"The three sides reiterated their strong condemnation of the persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said at the conclusion of the meeting.
He added the three nations "reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue and intensify efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity".
Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by the Houthis in Yemen, with the group targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen's civil war intensified in July.
The foreign and defence ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey attended the meeting, Dar said, as well as their respective military chiefs, including Pakistan's powerful Field Marshal Asim Munir.
"The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training, and capacity building," Dar added.
The US military on Friday announced that it had disabled a Palau-flagged ship violating Washington's blockade of Iranian ports.
Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said an American aircraft had fired "precision munitions" on Thursday into the Pacific Archer's stern after it attempted to run the blockade.
"The ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed," the statement said, noting the incident occurred in the Gulf of Oman.
The Pacific Archer had left Bandar Abbas, an Iranian port on the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said.
CENTCOM said it "continues to strictly enforce the blockade," which has seen six ships disabled and 158 others redirected.
The United States launched its blockade in mid-July following the collapse of a short-lived agreement with Iran.
Iran has meanwhile sought to impose its own blockade on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces have made multiple announcements in recent weeks of ships catching fire attempting to use routes that Tehran considers off-limits.
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