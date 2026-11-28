Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said an Israeli strike killed two staff members at a clinic in Gaza, with the Israeli army labelling the pair as Hamas "terrorists".

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the men, who worked as security guards at the clinic, as Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Yousef Alitsbach and Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu.

MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation.

"Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed the attack.

"Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in GBPGaza are outrageous and unacceptable," he posted on X.

The IDF denied targeting a hospital or damaging medical infrastructure.

"This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations," it posted on Telegram.