Middle East War: 8 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 4

Trump warns of Iran strike as Tehran reports tanker incidents, Saudi intercepts drones
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has warned of a possible major strike on Iran, while Tehran says four oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has also warned that renewed US attacks could widen the war, despite the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia has intercepted three drones, attacks have been reported against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq, and Lebanon says an Israeli strike killed one person.
UAE flight operations remain mixed, with Etihad extending cancellations on selected Saudi Arabian routes as other international airlines resume services.
Here are eight developments UAE residents need to know on Wednesday evening, November 4.
US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could launch a major attack on Iran, saying any military action could involve a “heavy hit”.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the United States may need to do “something large” against Iran, reiterating that Tehran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.
The warning follows Trump’s confirmation on Tuesday that US forces had carried out strikes on Iran, following reports of an attack on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz.
The Wall Street Journal reported that US strike plans were ready and that Trump was considering a larger operation after the midterm elections. However, no decision to launch a new major attack has been confirmed.
US-Iran negotiations have also stalled, although diplomatic efforts continue.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that four oil tankers had struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross a restricted passage south of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Guards claimed the vessels had ignored restrictions on the route and were still burning.
The IRGC also said two other vessels had been stopped and claimed to have shot down a drone over the strait.
The tanker incidents, the number of vessels involved and the extent of the damage have not been independently verified.
Iran has previously reported similar incidents involving ships attempting to cross the strategic waterway without its authorisation.
Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that renewed US attacks could widen the conflict, dismissing expectations that the Democrats’ takeover of Congress would change Washington’s approach.
In a written statement, Khamenei said those expecting a shift in US policy following the elections were “seriously mistaken”.
Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also weighed in on the results, saying Americans had voted “NO TO WAR” after Democrats defeated Republicans in the midterm elections.
His comments reflected Tehran’s interpretation of the vote, shaped by domestic concerns, including rising fuel prices and the cost of living.
Trump acknowledged that the Iran war had contributed to his party’s defeat, saying higher petrol prices had affected voters.
Thousands of demonstrators also gathered outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Wednesday for an annual anti-American rally.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three drones targeting Saudi territory.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki said one drone was intercepted over the Mecca region, another in the Eastern Province and a third heading towards southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition did not identify who launched the drones.
Yemen’s Houthi movement separately claimed drone and ballistic missile attacks against an airport and an airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia. Those claims have not been independently confirmed.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence also said the danger had passed in Jazan Province after an earlier warning issued through the National Early Warning Platform.
The alert was subsequently lifted.
Two explosive-laden drones attacked Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing security sources.
The attacks took place in Sulaymaniyah and east of Erbil, within Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.
Iran has previously targeted bases belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the region, accusing them of carrying out attacks inside Iranian territory.
No one has immediately confirmed who carried out Wednesday’s attacks or whether they caused casualties or damage.
An Indian national who was critically injured during an attack on Riyadh airport on October 10 has died in intensive care, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed on Wednesday.
The embassy said it had been supporting the victim’s family during his hospitalisation and would continue assisting.
It also offered condolences and said it would help arrange the repatriation of his remains to India or a funeral in Riyadh, depending on the family’s wishes.
The death was announced on November 4. The airport attack itself took place last month.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that one person was killed in an Israeli strike in the south of the country.
The ministry announced the death in the latest development reported from Lebanon.
Further details about the strike's location, the victim’s identity, and the circumstances of the attack were not immediately available.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 19. Selected Jeddah services are scheduled to resume on November 6.
British Airways resumed London-Dubai flights on November 3, while Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings are scheduled to return on November 25.
Iranian airline services to the UAE and Emirates-flydubai codeshare flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended. Selected flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are also experiencing delays and cancellations, though not all are related to the conflict.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines before travelling.
For affected routes, cancellations and airline-specific updates, read the full UAE flight-status report for November 4.