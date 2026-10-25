UAE residents’ update: Trump hints at Iran strikes; injuries reported in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Riyadh airport set to reopen as UAE airlines extend Saudi flight suspensions
UAE residents are following fresh regional developments as Riyadh airport reopens amid Houthi threats, airlines adjust Saudi Arabia services and US President Donald Trump warns of possible new strikes on Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, says it remains open to negotiations while urging households to cut gas consumption ahead of winter.
For UAE residents, the latest developments could affect regional travel, aviation operations and energy markets, particularly as tensions continue around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport reopened terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday, October 25, after a two-week closure. However, security concerns and airline schedule changes continue to affect regional travel.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport, as some services remain suspended or have been rescheduled.
Key developments:
Several airlines have cancelled or adjusted services to Saudi Arabia, affecting routes from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed affected services.
Some European and Asian routes to Dubai are being restored, giving travellers more options.
Some airline suspensions and schedule changes extend into November and December.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile and two drones targeting Riyadh, along with other projectiles aimed at southern Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defence reported two people injured and damage to three residential buildings and seven vehicles in Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah.
The Houthis have warned that Riyadh airport remains a military target.
The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi group's attempt to target several areas in Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attempted targeting violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and threatened its security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the kingdom and support for measures to safeguard its security.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed the AFC Champions League Elite match between Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and the UAE’s Al Wasl after travel disruptions prevented the Dubai club from travelling to Riyadh.
The match was scheduled for Monday. The AFC said a new date and kick-off time would be announced in due course.
Trump said the US could strike Iran as early as Sunday, while suggesting a deal remained possible.
Asked by reporters in Florida whether Washington would attack, he replied: “Do you really think I’d tell you that?”
US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack also said a strike over the weekend was possible. Trump said the US-Israeli campaign, launched on February 28, was intended to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said renewed conflict would not change Tehran’s policies and warned Washington against further strikes.
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said Tehran remained open to negotiations under a Pakistan-brokered interim agreement reached in June.
He said Iran had conveyed its willingness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, accusing the US of undermining diplomacy. The two sides remain at odds over the terms of a wider settlement.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy supplies, making any escalation a concern for regional shipping and energy markets.
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has urged households to reduce natural gas consumption by at least 10% ahead of winter.
He said people who save gas would receive payments corresponding to their savings. Iran’s first vice-president has warned of a possible daily gas shortfall of 100 million to 250 million cubic metres during the cold season.
Iran’s Mehr news agency reported a drone attack on the headquarters of Kurdish opposition group Komala in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.
The report said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ ground forces targeted the group’s base in the Balisan region. Tehran has accused Iranian Kurdish opposition groups of receiving Israeli support, but the circumstances of the reported strike were not independently confirmed in the supplied report.
Sri Lanka provided medical assistance to 40 Iranian sailors after receiving a distress call from ships near its waters. The sailors were brought ashore at Galle on Saturday and repatriated early Sunday.
Sri Lankan authorities previously reported 19 ships stationed about 24 nautical miles off the island, with crews facing shortages of food, water and fuel amid restrictions linked to the US naval blockade.
The Israeli military announced new restrictions in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, including a ban on Palestinian labourers working in Israeli settlements, following an attack in Hebron that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three.
Israeli forces have carried out arrests and demolished buildings in Hebron. The municipality said about 2,200 people had been displaced, while several crossings in the territory have been closed.
The developments come days before Israel’s election on Tuesday, the first since the Hamas-led attacks of October 2023 and the ensuing regional wars.
Israeli strikes in Gaza killed seven people and wounded eight on Sunday, according to Palestinian hospital officials.
The reported deaths included four people in Gaza City, two brothers in Khan Younis and one person in Deir Al Balah. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire began in October 2025. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its overall death toll.
Tens of thousands of Israelis living overseas are expected to return home to vote in Tuesday’s election, according to the US-based AID Coalition.
Israeli citizens generally must vote in person in the country, with limited exceptions for certain official representatives. Israel has more than 7.3 million registered voters, and opinion polls suggest a closely contested race.
Flights: Check airline websites and booking notifications before travelling, particularly on Saudi Arabia routes.
Regional security: Follow developments concerning possible US strikes on Iran and missile interceptions in Saudi Arabia.
Energy and shipping: Any escalation around the Strait of Hormuz could affect regional shipping and energy markets.
Official updates: Follow UAE authority advisories and avoid relying on unverified social media reports.
Diplomatic efforts continue amid regional tensions, offering hope for de-escalation. Developments in the coming days will be key to travel, security and energy markets.