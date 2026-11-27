Saudi refinery strike and Kuwait drone attack raise regional security concerns
Dubai: Middle East tensions remain high, with fresh developments in the US-Iran conflict, deadly attacks in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and continuing flight disruptions affecting travellers.
US President Donald Trump says the United States has “victory at hand” over Iran, while Tehran denies involvement in a drone attack that killed two Italian nationals in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia has also reported a Houthi strike on a Jazan refinery that killed a Nepali worker and wounded several others.
Meanwhile, warnings over the Strait of Hormuz, a new Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey defence pact and changes to airline schedules are among the latest developments UAE residents need to know.
Trump says US has ‘victory at hand’ over Iran: During Thanksgiving calls to American troops, Trump said Washington was giving Tehran an opportunity to negotiate but reiterated that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. He also warned of the potential consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran and spoke to US personnel deployed in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Iran denies role in deadly Kuwait drone attack: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied Tehran's involvement in a drone strike that killed two Italian technicians and injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national. Iran has offered to cooperate in a joint investigation, while Kuwait has blamed Iran for the attack.
Iran warns over Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker Esmaeil Kowsari has warned that Tehran would use its military capabilities to break the US naval blockade. He also claimed Iran had full control over the strategic waterway, a vital route for global energy shipments.
Nepali worker killed in Houthi attack on Saudi refinery: A Nepali national was killed and several workers wounded after a Houthi attack struck a refinery in Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia. The strike caused a fire and forced the suspension of some operations. The fire was brought under control.
Coalition destroys 50 Houthi targets in Yemen: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had destroyed 50 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah and Saada, as well as a ballistic missile launcher allegedly used in the Jazan refinery attack. The strikes follow a series of reported Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including Ras Tanura and Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey formalise defence pact: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed the ratification of a trilateral defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The pact treats an armed attack on one member as an attack on all three, strengthening their collective defence commitments.
UAE flight disruptions continue: Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam until November 30. Several Indian and international carriers have also prolonged Saudi route cancellations. Lufthansa is scheduled to resume Dubai services, while flydubai is awaiting final security clearance to restart flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv. No confirmed resumption date has been announced for the Tel Aviv route.
Australia sanctions two men over Iran-linked attacks: Australia has imposed counter-terrorism financing sanctions on two men accused of organising antisemitic arson attacks on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The alleged targets included a restaurant in Sydney and a synagogue in Melbourne.
Regional security developments, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf infrastructure, remain a concern. UAE residents planning to travel should check airline updates before leaving for the airport, as schedules and regional routes may change at short notice. Follow official advisories for the latest security and travel guidance.