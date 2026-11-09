US/Israel-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 9, 2026)

A US military CH-47 Chinook helicopter hovers above a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state TV reported three projectiles launched from Sirik toward the Strait of Hormuz, and explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, in Jask and in Bandar Abbas, with causes unconfirmed. However, reports of Iranian tanker fires and Qeshm blasts have not been independently verified. CentCom