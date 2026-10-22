UAE residents face travel disruptions as Iran conflict intensifies near Hormuz
The US-Israel-Iran conflict entered a more volatile phase on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2026), with explosions reported near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials warning of a possible “zero hour” with Israel, Gulf air defences responding to drone and missile threats, and US President Donald Trump declaring no talks are happening with Iran.
For UAE residents, the immediate effects are disrupted Saudi flights, higher fuel-price risk, and continued official advice to avoid unnecessary travel — though no new UAE-wide guidance requires changes to daily routines.
The US, meanwhile, ordered some diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia as fears of escalating Houthi attacks rise.
US President Donald Trump, who wrote on October 8 that the US will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, has declared on late Wednesday that the US is not negotiating with Iran, adding that "something" will happen "soon".
Following are the latest developments:
Iranian state media reported explosions in southern Hormozgan province, overlooking the Strait of Hormuz — the first reported in the area this month after a relative lull.
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s adviser, Mehdi Mohammadi, said signs of military confrontation between Iran and Israel had “noticeably intensified” and warned the two sides were nearing a “zero hour.”
US and Israeli officials confirmed that dozens of Israeli fighter jets and refuelling aircraft reportedly flew more than 800 miles along a route consistent with a potential strike on Iran, passing through Syrian and Iraqi airspace.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that Iran remains open to diplomacy if the US demonstrates a willingness to build trust and reach a resolution.
Araghchi warn: if the US "chooses war over diplomacy, it'll certainly result in an even greater strategic failure," he added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that mediation efforts are welcomed, though the final decision on terms rests with Trump.
Iran’s IRGC said it was shifting to an “offensive and asymmetrical” defence doctrine and threatened to invade any country that attacks it.
The rhetoric signals a higher risk of escalation, although it does not by itself confirm an imminent attack on other Gulf states.
On Thursday, the IRGC claimed it struck seven vessels in a single night. The Guards said 4 vessels were struck simultaneously and caught fire while transferring oil between ships in the north-central Gulf.
IRGC also reported that 3 other vessels hit mines west of the Strait of Hormuz last night and caught fire. IRGC accused the US of encouraging ships to cross mined waters and warned that continued activity could lead to retaliation against US bases across the region.
The most direct impact for UAE residents remains air travel to Saudi Arabia.
Several flights to Saudi Arabia have been cancelled. Emirates and flydubai have cancelled services to three Saudi cities – Riyadh, Dammam and Abha – though Dubai-Medina flights were still listed as operating.
Etihad has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through Saturday, October 24.
AP reported that Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was open for domestic flights on Wednesday following multiple Houthi strikes on the Saudi capital this month.
Later Wednesday, an attack on King Fahd International Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia left one Saudi resident, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said.
Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said flights have been diverted away from the airport in Damman.
Airlines continue to adjust services. Flight cancellations also disrupted travel plans for Indian expatriates: Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended Saudi flights until October 24.
The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Panama- and Greece-based law firm Karnakis and Karnakis, shipping agents and vessels over their alleged support for illicit Iranian shipping activity, the department said in a post on X.
The Treasury said the activity indirectly helped Tehran generate revenue to fund its military, weapons and nuclear programmes.
The measures were announced under Operation Economic Outcast, which Washington said involves coordination with partners in Europe and around the world to cut off Iran’s remaining economic lifelines.
Regional security activity remains a concern.
There is no new official UAE guidance telling residents to alter daily routines. However, foreign advisories remain in place.
Saudi air defences intercepted a drone targeting Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield near the UAE border, with falling debris killing two people and injuring two others.
While these incidents are in Saudi Arabia, not the UAE, but they underscore why residents should follow official UAE alerts and avoid spreading unverified claims.
Oil markets remain sensitive to Hormuz disruptions.
Middle East producers have kept crude moving by expanding pipelines, offshore transfers and tanker shuttles that bypass the strait; regional exports reached more than 24 million barrels per day, up from 23.3 million before the war.
Still, supply risks are pushing prices higher.
As of 2.02pm Beijing (10.02am Gulf, Oct. 22, 2026) Brent jumped 2.25% to $111.3 per barrel, and WTI at $99.11, up 2.02%; Murban crude oil futures held steady at $110 per barrel (up $0.15, or 0.14%).
For UAE residents, the practical effect may be higher petrol, transport and imported-goods costs over time, depending on how long shipping and insurance disruptions persist.
Four developments are worth watching: any confirmed strike or major escalation near Hormuz; the status of Saudi airport operations and UAE-Saudi flight schedules; official UAE emergency or civil-defence advisories, and oil-price movements.
Iran’s foreign minister had said the strait would remain shut until Washington accepted a seven-day deal, while Tehran rejected US-backed talks in Pakistan and set seven conditions — making diplomacy the key variable for de-escalation.
Flight schedules can change at short notice.
Travellers are advised to confirm their flight status, departure time and any rebooking arrangements before setting off and must check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.