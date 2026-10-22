24.6 million barrels of oil per day: Mid-East oil finds a way around war — but fuel supplies still lag

24.6 million barrels of oil per day (bopd): Average Middle East oil exports excluding Iran in the week to Oct. 18, according to data compiled by energy intelligence firm Kpler.

23.3 million barrels per day: The comparable pre-war average.

Exports return to pre-war levels: At least 16.5 mbd of crude left the region excluding Iran between September 1 and 28.

40%: Share of regional crude exports now bypassing Hormuz, compared with 17% before the war, according to Kpler's September analysis.

Four in 10 barrels bypass Hormuz: The share of crude exports avoiding the strait increased from 17% before the war to 40% in September.

Alternative routes carry millions of barrels: Saudi and UAE pipelines have helped redirect supplies toward Red Sea and Gulf of Oman export terminals.

Ship-to-ship transfers surge: More than 70% of crude crossing Hormuz in August changed tankers offshore near Fujairah or Sohar.

Saudi export routes proved adaptable: Saudi shipments shifted between Gulf and Red Sea terminals as disruptions affected loading operations.

Higher shipping costs: Tanker charter rates and war-risk insurance premiums have surged, making alternative routes expensive and vulnerable to further attacks, as per the Financial Times.