The firm's analysis, published in early October, found that at least 16.5 million bpd of crude and condensate left the Middle East Gulf region between September 1 and September 28, matching the pre-war average when Iran is excluded. That was 10.5 million bpd higher than the March monthly average, which shows the scale of recovery. Kpler defines the pre-war period as March 2025 to February 2026. However, the recovery has come with a major change in how the region moves its oil.