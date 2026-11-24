Oil prices hit 3-month low as Middle East supply rises despite Hormuz tensions
Oil fell to a three-month low as Middle East flows rose, Libya’s pipeline restarted and Americas exporting bumper barrels, helping cushion ongoing attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, say industry trackers.
Gulf oil flows have proved more resilient than the attacks suggest. Data from trackers indicate “record" flows, thanks in no small part to bypass routes and ship-to-ship (STS) transfers.
Shipping remains exposed: attacks near Hormuz have raised insurance, rerouting and delay risks.
Global oil markets are easing as more barrels flow, though the threat of disruption keeps a "floor" under prices.
While November picture is expected to be "softer" and tracker data is incomplete, some oil industry trackers even go so far as to claim that “Iran has lost control of Hormuz.”
Real-time AIS tracking shows vessels moving, but it does not show the full picture.
Analysts point to longer “dark” transits and dark loadings, where tankers switch off transponders or use ship-to-ship transfers to obscure origin and destination.
That means reported flows may understate actual volumes. The market is pricing in more supply than the visible data suggests.
FLOWS KEPT MOVING: One report said at least 30 vessels were struck in October, a wartime record, yet Kpler data showed October Hormuz crude exports averaged nearly 11.1 million barrels a day, only about 2% below September.
Here's the low-down so far on reported oil flows.
CNBC, citing Kpler, reported that crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz averaged nearly 11.1 million barrels per day in October, about 2% lower than September, despite at least 30 vessel attacks during the month.”
Kpler: The 11.1 million bpd figure is Kpler’s estimate of average October crude exports through Hormuz.
Attack count: At least 30 vessels were attacked in October, according to reporting citing maritime and industry data.
Wartime record: The October attack total was described as the "highest" since the war began in late February.
Late-October slowdown: Kpler data also showed Hormuz crude flows fell to 7.3 million bpd in the week ended October 28, more than 40% below the pre-war baseline.
Reuters/Kpler context: Middle East crude exports reached 18.99 million bpd in October, exceeding the 18.56 million bpd average in the three months before the war.
IEA context: The IEA said Gulf of Oman ship-to-ship transfers helped lift total oil flows through Hormuz by 3.7 million bpd to 10.9 million bpd.
Meanwhile, the Americas are carrying the growth.
The IEA said on Sept. 18 that producers outside the Gulf have added 2.3 million bopd of supply since the war began, led by the US and Brazil.
US: The EIA expects US crude output to average a record 13.9 million b/d this year. That is the biggest absolute gain of any country.
Brazil: Output hit a record 4.475 million b/d in June, 19.1% above a year earlier. The EIA forecasts it adding 0.61 million b/d in 2026, the largest gain after the US. Petrobras's P-79 platform, which started on May 1, came online three months early.
Guyana: Production is about 900,000 b/d from four Exxon-operated floating production vessels, up from zero in 2019. The Uaru project (250,000 b/d) targets first oil in Q4 2026.
Argentina: Output reached a record 973,700 b/d in September, up 15.5% year on year, with Vaca Muerta shale supplying about 71%.
Canada: The EIA forecasts +0.13 million b/d in 2026. The Trans Mountain pipeline is running close to capacity.
Venezuela: It also posted first-half gains that beat prewar forecasts. Sanctions have been lifted and the hydrocarbons law overhauled.
Oil's December-January timespread has collapsed from $3.67 a barrel in October to just $0.16 now. Backwardation has all but vanished, too.
Backwardation means near-term barrels cost more than later barrels, usually a sign of tight supply.
The move toward "contango" means later barrels are becoming more expensive than near-term ones, signalling expectations of looser supply ahead.
OIL PRICES HAVE FALLEN: Brent, which closed above $117 on Oct. 30, 2026 nosedived to $88.40 as of 1.26pm on Tuesday (Singapore time, Nov. 24, 2026), down by another 1.03%. WTI slid 1% further to $79.45 (down 81 cents) or nearly 1% per barrel.
Flows kept moving: One report said at least 30 vessels were struck in October, a wartime record, yet Kpler noted October Hormuz exports near 11.1 million barrels a day, only about 2% below September.
Bypass routes help: Aramco’s CEO said flows through the East-West pipeline rose from 2 million to 7 million barrels a day. Vortexa’s Gulf shuttle-relay volumes, excluding Iran, rose from 5.7 million barrels a day in August to 8.5 million in October.
Products are lagging: Vortexa put October crude exports at about 86% of pre-war levels but refined products at just over half. That cuts against the “bearish for cracks” part.
Kpler also showed crude and condensate down about 1 million barrels a day from September.
One week in October did top pre-war flows, per Kpler via the Wall Street Journal, but Vortexa measured lower.
AI growth concerns: Reuters said oil fell Monday (Nov. 23) amid an equity selloff over AI-growth concerns, with Gulf shipping attacks limiting losses.
No rush to war: One analyst noted prices also eased as Trump signaled no rush on the decision for a renewed Iran war.
Flows vs attacks: As more crude flows from the Gulf, even as attacks on shipping and infrastructure keep disruption risk high, the flows have proved more resilient than the attacks suggest. This helps explain the current bearish market sentiment over crude.
It is also possible that due to dark mode transits, with AIS switched off, trackers may "undercount".
Vortexa said its October figure is more likely to be "revised up" -- rather than down -- because many shuttle tankers switch off tracking signals as a safety measure. This is because ship-to-ship transfers tend to hide volumes.
Supply faster than disruption: The market is now betting that supply is arriving faster than disruption can remove it.
November looks weaker: Kpler data cited by Bloomberg showed Hormuz flows falling to about 10 million barrels a day by Nov. 10, from 13.4 million at the start of the month.
Gulf VLCC loadings fell to 7.4 million barrels a day in the first half of November from 9.3 million in October.
Vortexa said Gulf flows dipped in October from a post-war high, with Kpler also showing crude and condensate down about 1 million barrels a day from September. One week in October did top pre-war flows, per Kpler via the Wall Street Journal, but Vortexa measured lower.
November looks weaker: Kpler data cited by Bloomberg showed Hormuz flows falling to about 10 million barrels a day by Nov. 10, from 13.4 million at the start of the month. Gulf VLCC loadings fell to 7.4 million barrels a day in the first half of November from 9.3 million in October.
Products are lagging: Vortexa put October crude exports at about 86% of pre-war levels but refined products at just over half. That cuts against the “bearish for cracks” part.
Reuters said oil fell Monday amid an equity selloff over AI-growth concerns, with Gulf shipping attacks limiting losses. One analyst noted prices also eased as Trump signaled no rush on the decision for a renewed Iran war.
Resilient flows through Hormuz and bypass routes are one reason prices have eased. But the November picture is softer than the claim, and tracker data is incomplete.
India’s short-haul imports from the Middle East Gulf hit a record 5.8 million barrels per day in November, despite consumption being about 3 percent weaker year on year.
China is also restocking, with seaborne imports around 10.5 million barrels per day. Even "teapot" refiners are buying again, despite weaker domestic consumption.
The risk, however, remains high.
Iran-aligned Houthis said they attacked a Saudi refinery, while UK Maritime Trade Operations reported multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.
The shift from "backwardation" to "contango" signals a market moving from tightness to surplus.
Airlines and transport fleets face higher fuel costs if crude oil rebounds, but lower oil prices could ease near-term operating expenses.
OPEC+ ministers will meet on November 29 to decide 2027 output policy.