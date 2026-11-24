Flows kept moving: One report said at least 30 vessels were struck in October, a wartime record, yet Kpler noted October Hormuz exports near 11.1 million barrels a day, only about 2% below September.

Bypass routes help: Aramco’s CEO said flows through the East-West pipeline rose from 2 million to 7 million barrels a day. Vortexa’s Gulf shuttle-relay volumes, excluding Iran, rose from 5.7 million barrels a day in August to 8.5 million in October.

Products are lagging: Vortexa put October crude exports at about 86% of pre-war levels but refined products at just over half. That cuts against the “bearish for cracks” part.

Kpler also showed crude and condensate down about 1 million barrels a day from September.

One week in October did top pre-war flows, per Kpler via the Wall Street Journal, but Vortexa measured lower.

AI growth concerns: Reuters said oil fell Monday (Nov. 23) amid an equity selloff over AI-growth concerns, with Gulf shipping attacks limiting losses.

No rush to war: One analyst noted prices also eased as Trump signaled no rush on the decision for a renewed Iran war.