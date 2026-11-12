Oil heads for two-month low as Middle East output rises

Brent slips toward $91 as Gulf output climbs, while US-Iran talks remain stalled
Dubai: Oil prices are headed towards a two-month low on Thursday as Middle East production climbed and hostilities between Iran and the US stayed muted.
Brent futures for January settlement dropped 1.54 per cent to $91.22 a barrel at 12:28 p.m. in Singapore. West Texas Intermediate for December delivery slipped 1.5 per cent to $85.26. Brent had gained 1.4 per cent on Wednesday.
The global benchmark is still up more than 50% this year. November has brought a sharp reversal. Gulf flows are recovering, and traders hope the Democrats’ midterm victory will hasten an end to the Iran conflict, now in its ninth month.
Madhur Kakkar, CEO and founder of Elevate Financial Services, reads the price differently. Brent nearing $91 reflects a lower probability of prolonged supply disruption, he argues, “rather than a decisive improvement in fundamentals.” He also urges to focus on the downward pressures from increasing output.
"The key distinction is between expectations of normalization and actual restoration of supply flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. Unless progress on the ground validates those expectations, the sell-off remains vulnerable to a sharp reversal," Kakkar cautions.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, told OPEC its output jumped 26 per cent in October. That marks one of the highest monthly levels in years. Iraq reported a new wartime production high. The extra barrels are reaching physical markets while consumption stays constrained. Price differentials have weakened, and some signs of a surplus are emerging.
Middle East exports now sit near pre-war levels. Exporters got there without secure shipping lanes and finding alternate routes. Saudi Arabia started routing crude through its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. A shuttle trade built on ship-to-ship transfers helped in filling the gaps. Meanwhile, Iranian attacks on tankers continue.
Frank Walbaum, market analyst at Naga.com, says the market is pricing in Gulf barrels that now reach buyers despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.
"The war premium in oil is shifting from production risk to delivery risk. Attacks on vessels persist, slowing the decline but are not yet strong enough to reverse it. At the same time, some estimates put the market back into a surplus of 1.4 million barrels per day in October, which could weigh on the market if the trend continues," he added.
Diplomacy has produced little. Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Al Mayadeen that Iran will not remove any enriched nuclear material from the country. Washington has listed that as a key condition for negotiations. The two sides also disagree on frozen assets and the US naval blockade.
US inventory data arrives later today. The Energy Information Administration report will show whether the crude build flagged by the American Petroleum Institute reflects weaker demand.
"Credible progress in US-Iran talks would extend the slide, while a fresh deterioration in Gulf shipping conditions would rebuild the premium," Walbaum expressed.