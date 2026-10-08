US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 8, 2026)

As of about 10:03am Gulf time on Thursday (Oct. 8), Brent was at $102.84, up 2.63% ($2.38) while WTI crude climbed 2.38% to 90.38 (up $2.10), as per OilPrice.com. Murban crude was also inched 0.47% higher to $106.69 (up $0.50). The market is being pulled in two directions. On one side, Gulf producers have managed to restore substantial oil exports. On the other, tanker attacks, insurance costs and shipping bottlenecks around Hormuz continue to keep prices elevated. Gulf crude and condensate exports excluding Iran reached about 16.5 million barrels per day in September, close to pre-war levels, according to Kpler data.