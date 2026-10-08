Oil prices remain volatile as Hormuz risks and tanker attacks disrupt markets
Highlights
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has shared images of a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet being refuelled by a KC-135 Stratotanker during a mission in the Middle East. The post comes as US forces maintain a heavy presence in the region amid the ongoing war with Iran and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.
Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that they struck the Saudi capital's main international airport with a ballistic missile, in a new attack on the kingdom claimed by the Iran-backed group.
"Our armed forces successfully targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, which accurately struck its target and disrupted airport operations," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X.
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Oil markets remained volatile on Thursday (Oct. 8, 2026), with WTI at $88.93 a barrel, up 0.74%, Brent at $100.20, down 0.38%, and Abu Dhabi’s Murban at $106.70, up 0.47%, as of 8.08 am Tokyo time. The mixed performance reflects a market caught between improving Middle East oil flows and persistent security risks around the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent has struggled to fall decisively below $100 despite the recovery in Gulf crude exports: freight rates, war-risk insurance and inefficient alternative shipping routes remain exceptionally expensive. Tanker attacks around Hormuz are also keeping a geopolitical premium embedded in prices.
The Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets in four Yemeni provinces following attacks on civilian airports in Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Major-General Turki Al-Maliki said the operation targeted sites in Saada, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf and Marib, including 11 mountain-based ballistic-missile storage facilities in Saada, as well as command-and-control centres, communications systems, missile and weapons depots and Houthi gathering sites.
Al-Maliki said the strikes followed Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, declaring that attacks on civilian sites “will not go unpunished.”
Saudi authorities said the airport attacks killed three people and injured 36. The Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they had targeted the two airports with drones and ballistic missiles.
The latest exchange marks a sharp escalation in fighting as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces battle to regain territory from the Houthis, amid a wider regional conflict.
Iran and Oman have agreed on the geographical coordinates of designated safe transit routes for ships entering and leaving the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Wednesday.
The two countries also agreed on how the route coordinates will be communicated to the relevant international maritime body, Baghaei said, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.
The agreement builds on a phased Iran-Oman framework for restoring navigation through the strategic waterway. Oman and Iran previously agreed in August to establish a temporary navigational corridor, clear mines and work towards a permanent corridor, with traffic management and information-sharing arrangements.
However, the agreement does not by itself mean Hormuz is fully open or that commercial vessels have an unconditional guarantee of safe passage.
Iran has previously said reopening the waterway depends on wider conditions, while an Iranian official said on October 7 that Tehran planned to close what it considers “illegal routes” near Oman’s coast.
India and Oman discussed bilateral relations, including political and strategic cooperation, trade and investment, energy, defence and maritime cooperation, and exchanged views on regional security and developments relating to the Strait of Hormuz during the 15th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group in New Delhi.
A tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar reported being struck "by multiple projectiles", causing an unspecified number of casualties, the UKMTO maritime agency said on Wednesday.
The incident took place 51 nautical miles (94 kilometres) off the coast of the tiny Gulf state, the British agency said, adding that authorities were investigating. It did not specify the origin of the ship.
The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday it had approved an 18-month program to help war-ravaged Yemen achieve economic stabilization and strengthen its macroeconomic frameworks, even as its civil war rages on.
The IMF's "Staff-Monitored Program" offers technical assistance but does not have a financial component.
Yemen is among the poorest countries in the world and has been combatting a Houthi rebellion for years, with Saudi Arabia leading an international coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed group since 2015.
The war has caused a humanitarian crisis that has left most of the population dependent on aid to survive.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday hailed the USS Abraham Lincoln's crew while visiting the ship as it returned from a lengthy, difficult Iran war deployment in which multiple service members in the carrier strike group attempted suicide.
The massive nuclear-powered warship left California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began in late February, staying at sea until a Thailand port call in early September.
"What the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group did, no other carrier strike group has ever done," Hegseth said in remarks to service members on the ship while it was at sea in the Pacific.
"Ten thousand sorties, 23,000 combat flight hours, almost 4,000 combat sorties," he said, later announcing the award of a presidential unit citation to the strike group for "extraordinary heroism against enemy forces."
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said one of its posts was targeted on Wednesday near the border with Israel by small-arms fire, but there were no casualties.
"This morning, several rounds of small arms fire impacted a UNIFIL position near Kfar Shouba along the Blue Line in Sector East," the UN force said in a statement, referring to the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon.
The blue helmets described the shooting as "unacceptable".
"Such deliberate attacks gravely endanger the lives of peacekeepers," it said, adding that it was investigating the incident.
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation says the airports of Abha and Riyadh were attacked on Tuesday and Wednesday
Two residents, an Algerian and a Moroccan, were killed in the attack on the airport of Abha, the civil aviation said, adding that 28 residents and citizens were injured.
A Sudanese resident was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, it added.
Day 222: Trump warns US may finish Iran war in a ‘not-so-nice’ way
Day 221: Iran warns US, Israel: Response to attack will be ‘devastating’
Day 220: Mecca Alliance could be 'NATO of Mid-East’ vs Houthis
Day 219: Trump weighs ‘easy or hard’ option as Iran holds firm
Day 218: Iran's IRGC warns US of 'more lethal' response
Day 217: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Middle East
Day 216: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Mid-East
Day 215: Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war
Day 214: Iran threatens strikes as it awaits US response to Hormuz plan
Day 213: Iran supreme leader says US will be forced out of Middle East
Day 212: Trump expects talks with Iran to resume in coming week
Day 211: US military activity surges around Strait of Hormuz