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Americans in Saudi Arabia warned after Riyadh airport attacks

The mission warned US citizens of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Americans in Saudi Arabia warned after Riyadh airport attacks

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance following attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, warning that the conflict with the Houthis could escalate.

In a security alert, the mission said it was aware of the attacks as of Thursday, October 8. It said the Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports.

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The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh. The Houthis separately claimed they had targeted the airport with a ballistic missile, a claim Saudi Arabia had not immediately confirmed.

Flight disruptions possible at Riyadh airport

The mission warned US citizens of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruptions. It recommended checking departure status directly with the airline and the airport, and contacting the airline for details if a flight is affected.

Americans were also advised not to travel near the Yemen border and to follow national alerts issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence.

Restrictions for US government employees

US government employees in Saudi Arabia now need special authorisation to use King Khalid International Airport. They are barred from travelling within 20 miles (about 32km) of the Yemen border because of safety risks.

Special authorisation is also required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, and to the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Consular services still available

Regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens, the mission said.

It advised Americans to enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security updates and helps the embassy or consulates reach them in an emergency. It also pointed them to the State Department's travel advisories for Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Other advice included keeping phones charged and programmed with emergency numbers, avoiding demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence, and keeping a low profile. The mission also urged caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

In the event of an aerial attack, citizens should stay away from glass doors, windows and fallen debris, and monitor their phones and news outlets for official guidance, it said.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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