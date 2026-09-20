US Mission warns of flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruption
Dubai: The US Mission to the UAE has urged Americans outside the Middle East to “seriously reconsider” travel to and through the region, warning that heightened tensions could lead to rapid and unforeseen escalation, flight cancellations and airspace closures.
In a security alert issued on September 20, the mission said Americans already in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and remain alert to possible disruptions to flights and other travel. It advised passengers to check the status of their flights directly with airlines and airports.
The warning comes as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis has intensified. The US alert said that Iranian-supported Houthis had engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports, and warned that the conflict “has the potential to escalate rapidly”.
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh.
Saudi-led coalition officials also said attempted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in several other locations were thwarted. The Houthis separately said they had launched missiles and drones at what they described as sensitive sites in Riyadh and facilities in Yanbu.
Smoke was visible near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after explosions were heard and authorities issued overnight warnings of an aerial threat. Reuters video and photographs showed a large plume of black smoke rising near the airport area.
The US Mission advised Americans who continue to travel to or from the Middle East to closely monitor information from airports and airlines as conditions could change with little notice.
The alert also warned of possible risks to American interests beyond the immediate conflict zone. It said US diplomatic facilities, including some outside the Middle East, had previously been targeted and cautioned that Iran and groups supporting it could target other US interests abroad, including businesses, institutions and locations associated with Americans.