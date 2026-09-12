US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know this evening (Sep 12)

There is also an environmental issue developing relatively close to the UAE. The Associated Press reported that a large oil spill in the Gulf of Oman had grown to roughly 400 square kilometres. The spill is believed to have come from a tanker struck during the conflict and is being watched because of its proximity to shipping routes and environmentally sensitive coastal areas.

At the same time, Houthi forces in Yemen have made further advances along the Red Sea coast, including taking control of Perim, or Mayun, Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. That matters because Bab el-Mandeb is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Reuters reported that the pipeline had recently been carrying around 4 million to 5 million barrels of oil a day — a significant share of global supply. Both Saudi Arabia and Iraq said the drone involved in the attack came from Iraqi territory, and Iraq has launched an investigation. No group has publicly claimed responsibility.

One of the most significant developments came in Saudi Arabia, where authorities temporarily shut the country’s East-West oil pipeline after a drone attack. The pipeline is particularly important because it allows Saudi oil to reach the Red Sea without travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, which has already been heavily affected by the wider conflict.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.