Fresh threats to two of the region’s most important shipping routes raise new concerns
Hopes of easing tensions in the Gulf have suffered a setback over the past 24 hours, just as fresh threats to two of the region’s most important shipping routes raise new concerns about oil supplies and regional security.
For people living in the UAE, the immediate picture is not about changing everyday routines. But developments around the Strait of Hormuz, air travel and oil markets are worth watching closely.
Here are five things to know today.
A meeting between Iran and Gulf states that had been due to take place in Salalah, Oman, on Monday has been postponed.
The talks were expected to discuss arrangements that could help commercial shipping move more safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the meeting had been delayed to help create the right conditions for constructive dialogue.
Reuters reported that the postponement has reduced hopes of an immediate diplomatic breakthrough.
Why this matters in the UAE: Hormuz sits just off the UAE coast and is one of the world's most important energy routes. Getting commercial traffic moving more normally would reduce pressure on shipping and the wider Gulf economy.
The situation at sea remains tense. Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority has published an updated list of 77 vessels it says violated Iranian rules, warning they could face fines, detention or confiscation.
Preliminary tracking data cited by Reuters showed commodity-vessel traffic through Hormuz dropping to single digits per day over the weekend.
This comes after maritime authorities reported a projectile striking a vessel in the strait on Sunday, forcing its crew to evacuate after a fire broke out.
Hormuz is no longer the only maritime chokepoint causing concern.
Houthi forces in Yemen have seized the strategically important Greater and Lesser Hanish islands in the Red Sea, according to AP. Their advances have increased concerns around the Bab Al Mandab, the narrow passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
That matters because Bab Al Mandab has become even more important while Hormuz is disrupted.
Another major concern is Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, which was damaged in an attack and is expected to remain largely out of service for several weeks. The pipeline can carry up to seven million barrels a day and provides Saudi Arabia with a way of exporting oil without using Hormuz.
Brent crude has now climbed above $108 a barrel amid concerns over supplies.
For UAE residents, this is one of the developments worth watching because prolonged disruption to regional energy and shipping routes can eventually feed into transport, business and consumer costs.
Flights are continuing, but passengers should check their individual journey before heading to the airport. UAE airlines have been adjusting schedules as regional conditions change, and disruption can happen at short notice.
The wider message for UAE residents today is therefore stay informed, but don't panic.
There is no indication in the latest reporting reviewed for this update that residents need to change normal daily routines. The three things to watch most closely over the coming days are whether talks over Hormuz can be revived, whether shipping conditions deteriorate further, and whether the expanding conflict around Yemen and Saudi Arabia puts additional pressure on the Gulf.