US-Iran war: 5 things UAE residents need to know today

From shipping to flights, four pressure points UAE residents must watch
A fresh tanker incident in the Strait of Hormuz has underlined just how fragile the situation remains in the Gulf, even as oil prices ease and diplomatic efforts offer some hope of a way out of the conflict.
For UAE residents, the main issues to watch today are shipping through Hormuz, regional security, oil prices and potential disruption to flights.
Here are five things to know.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Friday that it struck the Togo-flagged oil tanker Trend, accusing it of attempting an unauthorised passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Associated Press said it could not independently confirm Iran's account. Separately, UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that a vessel in the strait had been hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire that was later extinguished. The crew was reported safe. It was not immediately clear whether the reports referred to the same incident.
Why it matters in the UAE: Hormuz is right on the UAE's doorstep. Any further deterioration could affect shipping, marine insurance, freight costs and regional supply chains.
The latest shipping data shows just how far traffic has fallen.
Only four commodity vessels crossed Hormuz on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Kpler cited by Reuters. That compares with a 10-day average of 16. Before the conflict, the strait carried roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies.
There was one encouraging sign: three LNG vessels reappeared outside the strait after several days, suggesting some movement is resuming. But overall traffic remains severely disrupted.
There was some relief for energy markets on Friday.
Brent crude fell as concerns eased about how long repairs to Saudi Arabia's damaged East-West oil pipeline would take. However, prices remain above $100 a barrel and uncertainty around Hormuz continues to keep markets on edge.
For UAE residents: A high oil price does not automatically mean an immediate rise in everyday costs. But prolonged increases in energy, shipping and insurance costs can eventually affect transport, businesses and the price of imported goods.
The danger is no longer concentrated around Iran and Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia continues to face attacks from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. Saudi authorities said falling debris from an intercepted drone killed a Yemeni resident in Taif and injured a Saudi woman and Pakistani resident.
The UAE has strongly condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including what Saudi authorities described as an attempted drone attack towards Makkah. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures protecting the kingdom's security.
UAE airports remain open, but regional airspace risks mean schedules can still change.
Current UAE reporting says airlines continue to adjust some routes as conditions evolve, leaving passengers exposed to last-minute delays, rerouting or cancellations.
The practical advice: Check your individual flight directly with your airline before travelling to the airport, particularly if your journey crosses sensitive regional airspace.
For most people in the UAE, there is no indication in the latest reporting that normal daily routines need to change.
For UAE residents, Hormuz, flights, oil prices and security developments in Saudi Arabia and Yemen are the four things worth watching most closely over the coming days.