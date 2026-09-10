US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 10)

Conflict shifts into Gulf shipping lanes, pushing oil above $100
The six-month US-Iran war has entered a new phase, with the fight moving directly into commercial shipping lanes near the UAE, oil prices breaking above $100 a barrel and Iran facing renewed international scrutiny over its nuclear programme.
For residents of the UAE, the immediate concerns are shipping, aviation, fuel prices, airspace and the possibility that attacks could spread further across the Gulf.
The most serious development overnight was a major escalation at sea.
The US says it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers after Iran repeatedly attacked or attempted to attack American naval vessels.
Iran then claimed it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz, including tankers and US military vessels. US Central Command said its ships were not hit.
The fighting has already caused casualties among commercial crews, with a seafarer reportedly killed in the Gulf after a tanker was targeted. UKMTO reported merchant vessels were being hit by disabling fire in the Gulf region.
Iran has also threatened tankers around Bahrain and Kuwait, raising the prospect of a wider maritime confrontation.
This is particularly significant because the conflict is no longer confined to Iranian waters or the central Strait of Hormuz.
Commercial vessels operating around the Gulf including UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and the Gulf of Oman are increasingly exposed.
The critical question is whether Iran and the US continue targeting ships rather than only military assets.
If commercial shipping becomes effectively unsafe, insurers could sharply increase war-risk premiums, more vessels could avoid Hormuz and energy companies could divert cargoes — potentially pushing oil prices substantially higher.
Brent crude moved above $100 a barrel as the latest attacks raised fears that the conflict could seriously disrupt energy supplies.
Brent crossed the $101 threshold as of 9.44am Tokyo time, as the tanker attacks intensified.
Preliminary Kpler data showed only six commodity vessels passed through the strait on Tuesday, compared with a 10-day average of 12. Before the war, roughly 125 commercial vessels crossed the waterway each day.
That matters far beyond the Gulf. Hormuz normally carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies.
The UAE has been working to reduce its dependence on Hormuz by expanding alternative export routes and infrastructure.
A UAE academic has said the country remains committed to a "strategic resilience", while stressing that Hormuz remains strategically important.
Another major development is taking place underground. Satellite analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found a clear surge in construction activity in 2026 at Iran's deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility near Natanz.
The work includes reinforcing tunnel entrances, paving internal roads, strengthening access points and removing excavation spoil.
The facility is particularly concerning: it is buried hundreds of feet underground and could be difficult to destroy even with the biggest “bunker busters”.
Importantly, CSIS says the imagery does not establish that the site is currently capable of uranium enrichment. Nor does it independently confirm claims that Iran has moved centrifuges there. The timing, however, is significant. US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike the facility, while Iran is apparently continuing to strengthen it.
That creates a potentially dangerous cycle: Iran hardens the facility which could trigger a another US strike, that would entail Iran retaliation, further exposing Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure.
The nuclear dispute took another major turn on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors voted 23-3 to report Iran to the UN Security Council over its failure to provide sufficient cooperation in the investigation of uranium traces at undeclared sites.
It is the first such referral in about 20 years. Russia, China and Niger voted against the resolution, while eight countries abstained. The IAEA estimates Iran has about 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60%. That does not mean Iran possesses a nuclear weapon. There is no confirmed evidence cited in the reporting that Tehran has assembled one.
The combination of a large 60%-enriched uranium stockpile, restricted inspections and renewed construction at deeply buried facilities is raising the stakes considerably. Iran has rejected the IAEA action as politically motivated and says the war has made inspections more difficult.
Residents travelling today should check their airline and airport status before leaving home.
Dubai International and Zayed International Airport have experienced delays and cancellations during the latest escalation, while airlines continue to adjust routes around restricted or avoided airspace.
Some international airlines have extended suspensions to Dubai and other Middle East destinations well into September and October. Others have resumed limited services but warned passengers that schedules can change at short notice.
The latest tanker attacks add another complication because airlines must consider not only airspace safety but also potential changes to regional military activity.
If you are flying today: check your airline's app/site immediately before travelling to the airport, and allow extra time.
Highest risk
Shipping -- More attacks on commercial tankers around the UAE, Hormuz, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Oil: Whether Brent remains above $100 or moves substantially higher.
Aviation: New airspace restrictions, flight cancellations or rerouting.
Nuclear: Any US or Israeli warning that Pickaxe Mountain could be targeted.
Hormuz: Whether commercial traffic falls further.
Economy: Higher oil, insurance, freight and aviation costs if the disruption persists.
The biggest change is that the US-Iran conflict is increasingly being fought around the Gulf's commercial arteries.
The danger is no longer simply whether the US and Iran exchange missiles. It is whether the conflict begins to systematically disrupt the ships, oil, aviation routes and infrastructure that underpin the UAE and the wider global economy.
The UAE has significant air-defence, energy-diversification and alternative-export capabilities, and authorities have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to manage disruptions.
The latest tanker attacks, however, show a geographic expansion of the tanker war.
For residents, the practical advice is straightforward: monitor official UAE alerts, check flights before travelling, expect possible disruption and avoid speculation about individual incidents until authorities confirm them.
In general, any prolonged reduction in traffic can affect:
petrol and diesel prices;
airline fuel costs;
shipping and insurance;
electricity and industrial costs;
inflation worldwide;
Asian economies heavily dependent on Gulf energy.