UAE condemns killing of oil tanker crew members

The Hijacking: On April 21, 2026, the MT Honour 25 was hijacked by six armed Somali pirates approximately 30 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia while carrying 18,500 barrels of oil destined for Mogadishu. The crew consisted of 17 to 19 seafarers (primarily from Pakistan, India, Myanmar, and Indonesia), as per the BBC.

The captivity: The crew was held hostage for over five months under extreme deprivation, running entirely out of safe drinking water and surviving only on small rations of rice. The pirates originally demanded a ransom of $3 million.