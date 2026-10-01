UAE condemns killing of oil tanker crew members

Abu Dhabi urges stronger global cooperation to protect commercial vessels
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the killing and wounding of crew members of the hijacked oil products tanker MT Honour 25 off the coast of Somalia, during an operation to free the vessel.
The UAE affirmed that these criminal acts constitute a grave threat to maritime security and the safety of international trade routes.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Furthermore, the Ministry stressed that the security of maritime navigation constitutes a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and international trade.
In this regard, the UAE reiterated its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to safeguard commercial vessels, ensure the safety of their crews, and preserve the security and stability of maritime navigation.
The Hijacking: On April 21, 2026, the MT Honour 25 was hijacked by six armed Somali pirates approximately 30 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia while carrying 18,500 barrels of oil destined for Mogadishu. The crew consisted of 17 to 19 seafarers (primarily from Pakistan, India, Myanmar, and Indonesia), as per the BBC.
The captivity: The crew was held hostage for over five months under extreme deprivation, running entirely out of safe drinking water and surviving only on small rations of rice. The pirates originally demanded a ransom of $3 million.
The Rescue and Tragedy: On September 29, 2026, the Puntland Maritime Police Force launched a tactical operation to reclaim the vessel. Just before the security forces successfully retook the ship, the pirates executed five crew members (three from Pakistan, one from India, and one from Myanmar). Sixteen pirates were captured, and the vessel has since been secured by regional authorities.