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UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack targeting Saudi Carrier “Sidr”

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

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UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack targeting Saudi Carrier “Sidr”
Gulf News

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile Iranian attack that targeted the Saudi carrier “Sidr” as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the deaths of a number of crew members.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of one of the world's critical waterways.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its full support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its vessels and national interests, and ensuring the freedom of navigation in regional and international waters.

The Ministry underscored that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The Ministry further emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and exploiting the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail are unacceptable acts that constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, global energy security, and the safety of international trade flows.

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