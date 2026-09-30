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UAE President and King of the Netherlands discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Discussion covers Middle East developments and efforts to advance lasting peace

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UAE President and King of the Netherlands discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The call discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

The call also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December. The leaders reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to strengthening cooperation in this vital area to support sustainable development for future generations.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of strengthening regional security and stability and advancing efforts towards comprehensive and lasting peace for the benefit of the region’s peoples.

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