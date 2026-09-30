The case ultimately reached the UAE’s Federal Supreme Court, which overturned his conviction and established an important judicial principle: documenting suspected violations and submitting them to the competent authorities does not constitute a crime in itself, unless there is evidence of bad faith or an intention to harm or defame others.

According to court records, the consumer discovered insects inside a product displayed for sale at a supermarket. Believing he was acting responsibly and helping protect other consumers, he recorded a video of the product on his mobile phone and sent it to the relevant authorities for investigation.

He said consumers should always consider three key factors before recording and sharing evidence of a suspected violation: the intention behind filming, the purpose for which the footage will be used and the authority to which it will be submitted.

He noted that UAE laws distinguish between providing photographs or videos to a competent authority as evidence of a suspected violation and using the same material to harm an individual or business or damage their reputation.

Al Hammadi said consumers who encounter products they believe may be unfit for consumption, or who witness violations affecting public health, safety or consumer rights, may document the incident and submit the evidence to the relevant authorities for verification.

“The act of holding a phone and documenting a violation does not automatically amount to a crime,” he said. “What matters is the intention behind the recording, the purpose for which the footage is used and the entity to which it is sent.”

“It confirms that consumers have the right to document violations they observe and report them to the competent authorities, provided this is done in good faith and within the limits necessary for filing a complaint.”

The court found that the consumer had recorded the footage because he believed he had identified a violation that should be reported to the competent authorities. There was no evidence that he intended to defame the supermarket or tarnish its reputation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.