KP Group and Raz Holding Group sign non-binding letter of intent for proposed strategic investment and collaboration

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founder and CMD, KP Group, said, “The interest shown by Raz Holding Group is a strong endorsement of the quality of the assets we have built over three decades and of the long-term opportunity in India’s energy transition. International capital is looking closely at Indian clean-energy platforms today, and we are pleased that a group of Raz Holding Group’s standing sees KP Group as a partner of choice. We see this as part of a broader shift in how global capital views Indian renewables, and we look forward to taking the conversation forward.”