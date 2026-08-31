KP Group and Raz Holding Group sign non-binding letter of intent for proposed strategic investment and collaboration

KP Group, Raz Holding explore acquisition, capital infusion or broader collaboration
KP Group, a leading renewable energy and infrastructure group, has signed a Non-Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Riyadh based Raz Holding Group, one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading diversified conglomerates, recording Raz Holding Group’s intention to make a strategic investment in, or enter into a collaboration with, KP Group or one or more of its operating entities.
The investment could take the form of an acquisition, a capital infusion or another form of collaboration. Structure, instrument and valuation will be agreed between the two groups after due diligence is completed. The transaction is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and customary corporate and regulatory approvals in India.
The two groups will work towards definitive agreements during an exclusivity period of 90 days, with the LOI valid until November 18, 2026 unless extended.
The proposed collaboration reflects growing international investor interest in India’s clean-energy sector and KP Group’s expanding portfolio across Solar and Wind IPP, EPC, transmission and manufacturing, along with its emerging capabilities in battery energy storage systems, cell manufacturing, O&M services and green hydrogen.
A 9.2 GW clean-energy portfolio:
KP Group India's leading renewable energy company has built a diversified renewable energy portfolio spanning more than 9.2 GW across solar, wind, hybrid energy, battery energy storage systems and other clean-energy projects, with more than 3.2 GW of installed capacity and 5.9 GW of orders in hand.
The Group has also established a strong presence across the renewable energy value chain, including IPP, EPC, transmission, manufacturing, O&M and emerging green-energy technologies. The Group also has strong engineering support, with over 400,000 MT of annual production capacity feeding its renewable energy projects. It also operates Asia's largest galvanising kettle at its Matar village, Bharuch, Gujarat manufacturing facility.
Beyond its growing domestic portfolio, KP Group has been actively expanding its international footprint through strategic partnerships, global alliances and large-scale clean-energy opportunities across key international markets.
The Group has significantly strengthened its presence in South Korea through strategic engagements with AHES Co. Ltd., GH2 Solar and Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, focused on advancing green hydrogen and green ammonia technologies, electrolysis-based hydrogen production and international offtake opportunities.
The Group has also entered into a global alliance with Fabtech Group to develop and implement green-energy-powered pharma, biotech and healthcare infrastructure across global markets, including the Middle East and Africa, integrating solar, wind, hybrid energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems and green hydrogen solutions.
Further expanding its global technology and infrastructure ambitions, KP Group has entered into a global MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies and FVE Lifecare General Trading LLC for the development of green-powered modular data centres, life-sciences and advanced technology facilities across international markets, with a strong focus on integrating renewable energy and advanced infrastructure solutions.
The Group has also made a significant strategic entry into Africa through Botswana, where KP Group signed an MoU with the Government of the Republic of Botswana for the development of nearly 5 GW of renewable energy capacity, along with associated energy storage and transmission infrastructure, involving a proposed investment of approximately US$4 billion.
Land allocation for the project is already under way. The proposed development represents one of the Group’s most significant international renewable-energy initiatives and reflects its ability to pursue large-scale integrated energy projects beyond India.
Taken together, these engagements across South Korea, the Middle East and Africa point to KP Group's ambition to build a globally connected clean-energy platform — and to attract the international capital and technology to do it.
Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founder and CMD, KP Group, said, “The interest shown by Raz Holding Group is a strong endorsement of the quality of the assets we have built over three decades and of the long-term opportunity in India’s energy transition. International capital is looking closely at Indian clean-energy platforms today, and we are pleased that a group of Raz Holding Group’s standing sees KP Group as a partner of choice. We see this as part of a broader shift in how global capital views Indian renewables, and we look forward to taking the conversation forward.”
Riyadh Al-Zamil, Founder and Chairman, Raz Holding Group, said, “KP Group has built a credible and integrated renewable-energy platform with significant long-term potential. We look forward to exploring this opportunity and strengthening investment collaboration between Saudi Arabia and India in the clean-energy sector.”