The regulations came into force three weeks ago, however, UAE Ministry of Economy officials organised a media briefing on Thursday to discuss key provisions of the Executive Regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. (42) of 2023 concerning Anti-Commercial Fraud, issued pursuant to Cabinet Decision No. (107) of 2026.

The rules also allow authorities to seize and hold suspect products at the violator’s expense, require public warnings about withdrawn goods and set out procedures for returning, destroying or safely disposing of products found to be in violation.

If the supplier fails to do so, authorities can take action to return, destroy or otherwise dispose of the goods, with the associated costs charged to the supplier.

The regulations also set out what happens after fraudulent products have been seized. Where the goods qualify for return to their country of origin or exporting country, they must generally be returned within 30 days of seizure, at the supplier's expense.

The rules do not leave the withdrawal process entirely in the hands of the supplier. If a supplier fails to withdraw the products within the required period, the relevant authority can carry out the withdrawal itself within the following 48 hours, with the costs recovered from the supplier.

“They also provide more directions to the retailers and traders if there is any fraud or products, how they will seize it, who will bear the cost, if there is any decision to recirculate this products, or they have also to diminish the products,” she said.

For shoppers, the practical takeaway is straightforward: if a product is officially identified as fraudulent or unsafe, it should be pulled from sale quickly, consumers should be warned, and suppliers can face the costs of seizure, withdrawal and disposal.

A conciliation request must generally be submitted within 10 working days. The relevant authority then considers the request, subject to conditions including no previous penalty within the preceding 12 months, the absence of bad faith and the removal of the causes of the violation.

“We are having gradual penalties usually. So in this, it can be taken to the last step,” she said. The detailed penalty list had not yet been issued at the time of the briefing, she said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.