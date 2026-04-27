GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

UAE warns price manipulation is a criminal offence, not business

Economic activity in UAE operates within a free-market framework governed by rule of law

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Image for illustrative purposes only. The Public Prosecution said economic activity in the UAE operates within a free-market framework governed by the rule of law, without practices that distort competition or harm consumers and development.
Image for illustrative purposes only. The Public Prosecution said economic activity in the UAE operates within a free-market framework governed by the rule of law, without practices that distort competition or harm consumers and development.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has warned that price manipulation constitutes a criminal offence under UAE law, not a legitimate commercial practice, stressing that the UAE is commited to fair competition and consumer protection.

In a statement published on its social media channels, the Public Prosecution said economic activity in the UAE operates within a free-market framework governed by the rule of law, without practices that distort competition or harm consumers and development. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It cited Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2023, which regulates competition and prohibits monopolistic behaviour, anti-competitive agreements and the abuse of dominant market positions, ensuring a fair, competitive and sustainable economic environment.

The Public Prosecution said it plays a key role in safeguarding the national economy by investigating economic crimes and enforcing the provisions of the law, helping maintain market balance and protect consumer rights. 

It added that coordination among government entities helps tackle violations and keep markets fair and stable.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Riyadh skyline

KSA rolls out financial control law for state entities

1m read
An EV charging point at BEEAH in Sharjah

Sharjah EV charging law: New fees, up to Dh10,000 fine

2m read
Law No. 4 of 2026 strengthens preventive measures in public health establishments.

New preventive health law launched in Ras Al Khaimah

1m read
Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

3m read