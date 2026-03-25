GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Abu Dhabi probes price hikes, businesses face legal action risk

Authorities step in to curb price manipulation and ensure fair market practices

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu dhabi skyline
Abu dhabi skyline
AFP

Dubai: Abu Dhabi authorities have launched an investigation into reports of unjustified price increases and supply shortages, stepping up oversight amid rising consumer concerns about pricing.

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority has begun reviewing cases where businesses may have raised prices without justification or failed to provide sufficient stock in recent days. The move signals a tighter regulatory stance aimed at preventing market distortion and protecting consumers.

If violations are confirmed, cases will be referred to judicial authorities, raising the prospect of legal action against non-compliant businesses.

Focus on consumer protection

The investigation comes as authorities seek to maintain stability across retail markets, particularly for essential goods where pricing behaviour is closely watched.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

ADRA said the review is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with regulations and to promote fair commercial practices across the emirate. The authority reiterated its commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring that businesses operate within approved pricing frameworks.

Oversight tightens amid pressure

The timing of the probe reflects a more active approach to market supervision, with authorities responding quickly to reports of irregular pricing behaviour.

In periods of heightened uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and global price movements can create room for opportunistic increases. Regulatory intervention is designed to limit that risk and keep price movements aligned with actual cost pressures.

By escalating cases to judicial authorities where needed, regulators are signalling that enforcement will move beyond warnings when necessary.

Business environment remains structured

ADRA plays a central role in regulating business activity across Abu Dhabi, acting as the unified registry for company setup and compliance across mainland and free zone entities.

The authority’s broader mandate includes streamlining licensing, ensuring transparency and maintaining regulatory standards that support investor confidence.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This year, restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are leaning into that spirit with generous buffets, shareable feasts, and curated menus that bring people together.

Where to eat this Eid Al Fitr 2026: 7 top brunches

4m read
Employee had acknowledged part of inventory deficit.

Warehouse supervisor ordered to pay Dh70k after audit

2m read
37 top iftars to try in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

37 top iftars to try in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

14m read
Civil court orders refund and compensation despite ongoing jail term.

Court orders jailed scammer to repay Dh150,000

2m read