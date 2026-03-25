Authorities step in to curb price manipulation and ensure fair market practices
Dubai: Abu Dhabi authorities have launched an investigation into reports of unjustified price increases and supply shortages, stepping up oversight amid rising consumer concerns about pricing.
The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority has begun reviewing cases where businesses may have raised prices without justification or failed to provide sufficient stock in recent days. The move signals a tighter regulatory stance aimed at preventing market distortion and protecting consumers.
If violations are confirmed, cases will be referred to judicial authorities, raising the prospect of legal action against non-compliant businesses.
The investigation comes as authorities seek to maintain stability across retail markets, particularly for essential goods where pricing behaviour is closely watched.
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ADRA said the review is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with regulations and to promote fair commercial practices across the emirate. The authority reiterated its commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring that businesses operate within approved pricing frameworks.
The timing of the probe reflects a more active approach to market supervision, with authorities responding quickly to reports of irregular pricing behaviour.
In periods of heightened uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and global price movements can create room for opportunistic increases. Regulatory intervention is designed to limit that risk and keep price movements aligned with actual cost pressures.
By escalating cases to judicial authorities where needed, regulators are signalling that enforcement will move beyond warnings when necessary.
ADRA plays a central role in regulating business activity across Abu Dhabi, acting as the unified registry for company setup and compliance across mainland and free zone entities.
The authority’s broader mandate includes streamlining licensing, ensuring transparency and maintaining regulatory standards that support investor confidence.