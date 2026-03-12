Seeing grocery prices rise in the UAE? Here’s what shoppers should do

Authorities step up inspections while urging shoppers to report unjustified price hikes
Dubai: Are you feeling a price pinch while shopping for groceries? Sudden increases in the cost of vegetables, staples or everyday essentials can leave shoppers wondering whether the jump is temporary or something that should be reported.
Consumer protection officials say the first step is staying alert while shopping and understanding that price differences between stores can exist. Yet unjustified price spikes, especially in essential goods, should be reported so authorities can act quickly.
Officials from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism say consumers themselves play a key role in keeping markets fair, particularly during periods of heightened demand.
Authorities advise shoppers to approach grocery shopping calmly and buy only what they need.
Ahmed Ahli, Director of Consumer Protection at the Ministry, in an interview with Gulf News, said consumers should resist the urge to stockpile goods when prices appear to move higher.
“Shop responsibly as always. Don’t over store items. Just buy your requirements and consume them, then you can purchase further items,” he said.
Demand often rises sharply during seasonal periods such as the weeks leading up to Ramadan, when many households purchase food in larger quantities. Such spikes in demand can place pressure on prices in the short term. Planning purchases ahead of time and comparing prices between outlets can help shoppers avoid unnecessary spending.
“Shop wisely as well. Plan for your shopping, especially in these seasons where there is shift in demand,” Ahli said.
Price differences between stores remain legal and common in competitive markets. “Many products are cheaper in different outlets. Many products are more expensive in different outlets. Many different outlets have different offers,” he said.
Consumers who notice a sudden spike in prices that appears unjustified are encouraged to document the issue and report it.
Ahli said shoppers should keep receipts and take photos when they believe a price increase may violate consumer protection rules.
“If you noticed any violation, even if you’re suspicious of a price change or an increase in price that is not justifiable, make sure you report it,” he said.
“Take a photo if you bought it, keep the receipt, submit a complaint. Our teams work 24/7 these days and are always available to support.”
Shoppers can first raise the issue with the store manager if a shelf price differs from the amount charged at checkout. Authorities say retailers must ensure that displayed prices match what consumers pay.
“If a consumer found manipulation, they can immediately escalate it to the store manager. If they didn’t find compliance or they were not collaborative, they can escalate it to consumer protection and we will immediately take action,” Ahli said.
Since the start of the regional crisis, authorities have carried out around 7,105 inspection visits to markets across the country. These inspections detected 567 violations, most of which involved unjustified price increases.
Regulators issued 449 warnings to traders, suppliers and retailers. Financial penalties totaling Dh207,250 were also imposed.
Inspection teams from the Ministry are working alongside economic development departments across the emirates to track market conditions and prevent unfair pricing practices.
Authorities say the monitoring focuses particularly on essential goods whose prices are regulated under national policy.
Officials acknowledge that some food items have experienced short term price changes in recent days.
Vegetables such as onions and tomatoes saw brief price increases due to supply pressures linked to the regional crisis. Authorities say the increases are temporary and additional shipments have already been arranged to stabilise supply.
Markets across the country continue to hold sufficient quantities of essential goods and consumers should not worry about shortages.
The UAE maintains strategic reserves that can cover demand for essential commodities for up to six months. These reserves are distributed across different regions to strengthen supply chains and ensure rapid response during emergencies.
Supply routes and shipping movements also continue to operate normally, helping maintain steady availability of products across retail outlets.
Authorities say shoppers themselves remain an important part of the monitoring system.
Consumers who encounter suspicious price increases can file complaints through several channels including the Ministry’s website, WhatsApp hotline or email.
Reports can be submitted through the Ministry’s e-services portal at www.moet.gov.ae, by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 8001222, or by emailing info@moet.gov.ae.