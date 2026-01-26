‘Not my fault’: Delivery boy beaten over low rating at Hyderabad Pizza Hut

According to the delivery boy’s complaint, he had arrived at the outlet to collect an order when employees confronted him about a recent poor rating received by the restaurant on a food delivery app. They reportedly blamed him for damaging the outlet’s online reputation, even though ratings are submitted by customers.

He told police that the staff first mocked and argued with him before the situation spiralled out of control. Witnesses said several employees turned violent, hitting him and dragging him to the floor as he tried to defend himself. The entire episode was recorded on camera.

Following his complaint, police registered a case against the Pizza Hut staff involved on charges of assault and intimidation. Authorities are now reviewing the CCTV footage and questioning those seen in the video.

In his statement, the delivery boy said he repeatedly tried to explain that delivery workers have no control over customer feed-back, but his pleas were ignored as the assault continued.

