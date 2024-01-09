Cairo: A Saudi writer has sounded the alarm bells over the expansion of the home delivery services and called for barring foreigners from doing the job on security grounds.

In an article carried by Al Madina newspaper, Mohammad Al Mrwany argued that the flourishing home delivery business is a symptom of prevailing laziness.

“In the past, if you wanted a water bottle, you would walk or ride to buy it at the nearest grocery shop, or if you had a good son, he would spare you the errand. But now, laziness and lethargy prevail amid complaints that the salary finishes in a short span of time,” he said.

“Comfort in exchange for money. This has become the slogan of each household. A child or a youngster is too lazy to leave his seat in front of TV or PlayStation to serve himself or go outdoors to buy a meal. He may think that there are others who can serve him by pressing a button on the mobile phone summoning delivery agents right to the house door or the workplace.”

In the writer’s opinion, the real problem resulting from the proliferation of the delivery business is loss of privacy and potential security loopholes.

He said that rules at the home delivery companies allow the employment of expatriates although originally this business was launched to provide jobs for Saudis only.

“The home delivery has become an established fact, given laziness pervading in society. There is no objection for a young Saudi, who has not landed proper work, to do the job. But an expatriate, originally working as a plumber or a labourer who managed to obtain a car, should not be allowed to do the delivery job because he was not recruited to do it,” the writer said.

The kingdom is home to a large community of expat workers.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to provide jobs to its citizens as part of an employment policy known as “Saudisation”.