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UAE President, Swedish PM discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call

Call highlights plans to deepen UAE–Sweden cooperation in key growth sectors

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WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.
WAM

ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.

During the call, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic sectors, renewable energy, sustainability, technology and artificial intelligence, among other areas that represent shared development priorities, in a manner that supports mutual interests and contributes to sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to continuing to strengthen UAE–Sweden relations and expand their development partnership in a way that supports their mutual interests.

They also reviewed a number of regional issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

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