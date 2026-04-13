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Abdullah bin Zayed, Ayman Safadi discuss regional stability, bilateral ties

The two sides discussed the dangerous repercussions of Iranian aggressions

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Abdullah bin Zayed, Ayman Safadi discuss regional stability, bilateral ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, to discuss regional developments and security challenges.

The meeting addressed regional developments and the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks against the UAE and several brotherly and friendly nations. The two sides discussed the dangerous repercussions of these aggressions on international navigation, energy supplies, the global economy, and regional and international security and stability.

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The two top diplomats condemned the terrorist Iranian attacks, affirming that they constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations. Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with the UAE in all measures taken to defend its sovereignty and security and to ensure the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

Sheikh Abdullah valued Safadi’s visit as an embodiment of the deep brotherly relations between the two countries and a reflection of Jordan's full solidarity. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s complete solidarity with Jordan in facing the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian attacks.

The ministers discussed regional developments following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They highlighted the importance of enhancing collective international action to establish sustainable peace and security and to achieve the development and prosperity aspirations of the region’s people.

The talks also covered current developments in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. The two sides emphasised the importance of implementing all requirements of President Trump’s plan and working to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in Gaza to alleviate their suffering.

The meeting concluded with a review of several topics of mutual interest related to the established brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan, seeking ways to strengthen them to serve the development priorities and common interests of both nations.

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