What UAE residents are saying about US-Iran peace deal

Expats praise UAE leadership while welcoming signs of improved regional relations
Dubai: For millions living in the UAE, the US-Iran peace deal has landed with a mix of relief and cautious hope, the kind that makes people think less about geopolitics and more about stability and tomorrow.
In a region that has lived with uncertainty for months, the development is not just about two countries reaching an understanding but also about what that shift could mean for school runs, jobs, businesses, travel plans, and the everyday sense of calm that defines life in the Emirates.
Across communities, expatriates told Gulf News that the constant thing that gives them confidence is the UAE’s leadership and its focus on safety, unity, and calm.
Kabil Gangu, an Indian chief executive engineer who has lived in the UAE for 15 years, has noted that the new move brings hope for long-term stability.
“I sincerely hope it marks the beginning of lasting peace, stability, and cooperation across the region. Any reduction in tensions is beneficial for the people of the Middle East and creates a more secure environment for families, businesses, and future generations,” Gangu shared with Gulf News.
But beyond regional diplomacy, he has pointed to the country he calls home.
“I would like to express my appreciation to the UAE leadership for consistently demonstrating strong leadership, preparedness, and care for its residents and citizens.”
Gangu has encouraged his fellow expats to support one another, stay informed through official channels, and work together with unity and responsibility.
“During challenging times, cooperation, kindness, and solidarity are among our greatest strengths. Together, we can continue to make the UAE a safe, resilient, and prosperous nation for everyone.”
Gyan Raut, a Nepali mechanic who has resided in the UAE for 13 years, has bared that he welcomes any agreement that reduces tensions in the Middle East.
“I understand how important stability is for our daily lives, our communities, and the future of the region. Peace creates opportunities for stronger economic growth, increased investment, thriving tourism, and greater confidence for businesses and families alike,” explained Raut.
Similarly, he has expressed appreciation for the country he has built his life in.
“I am grateful for the efforts of the UAE leadership in maintaining the safety, security, and stability that we enjoy. Their commitment to protecting residents and ensuring preparedness during uncertain times provides reassurance to people across the country.”
His message to the community is to work together “with mutual respect and cooperation.”
For Naomi Mbugua, a Kenyan children’s coordinator who has spent 10 years in the UAE, has highlighted that the news brought emotional relief.
“As an expat working in hospitality, my reaction was relief and optimism. The UAE is a global hub for tourism and business, so reduced tensions give people like me greater peace of mind knowing we are moving toward dialogue and stability,” exclaimed Mbugua.
Moreover, she has been clear about what kept her rooted in the Emirates.
“I’m really grateful to the UAE leadership. They’ve created a place where you can work hard, and feel safe doing it. That is not something you find everywhere.”
Mbugua added, “In challenging times, small acts of care and understanding make a big difference and strengthen the spirit that makes the UAE feel like home for so many people.”
On the other hand, Islam Abouebid, an Egyptian beach butler in the UAE for seven years, has pointed out that the announcement brings encouragement for the future.
“I view this development as a very encouraging news for the region. A commitment to peace and an end to military operations bring a sense of relief and renewed hope for stability across the Middle East,” stated Abouebid.
“This can have a positive impact on multiple levels. It reinforces confidence in the region as a safe destination for tourism, business, and investment, and it strengthens the overall sense of security that residents and visitors already value here.”
But what has stood out most for him was gratitude.
“I sincerely appreciate the UAE leadership’s continuous efforts to prioritise safety, security, and the wellbeing of everyone living in this country. The Emirates has set a strong example of how diverse communities can live and work together in harmony, even during challenging times.”
For his part, Birendra Pariyar, a Nepali catering assistant who has worked in the UAE for four years, has regarded the peace deal as a positive news for working residents.
“I hope it leads to lasting stability in the region. Peace and dialogue are always better than conflict, and any step that reduces tensions is a positive one for people across the Middle East,” remarked Pariyar.
Moreover, he has lauded the UAE leadership for taking care of all its residents regardless of nationality.
“I want to thank the UAE leadership. We are far from home, but we feel safe here. That gives us confidence to work hard and support our families.”
Meanwhile, Ashley Segovia, a Filipina kids club coordinator who has been in the UAE for 10 months, has described the development as great news.
“I know many people here value safety and stability. If tensions in the region decrease, it could help people feel more secure and positive about the future, while also supporting businesses, tourism, and daily life,” said Segovia.
Additionally, she has spoken warmly about her first months in the Emirates.
“As a newcomer, I've felt welcomed and safe here. We should continue looking out for one another, helping our neighbours, and staying united during difficult times. Small acts of kindness and cooperation can make a big difference.”
While the US-Iran peace deal remains a developing story, UAE expats have shared a consistent sentiment that stability in the wider region directly shapes confidence in their daily lives.
And beneath the geopolitics, their reflections returned again and again to one point, that the UAE itself, a place they consider not just as safe, but as a home built on unity, tolerance, and resilience.