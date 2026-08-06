GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikha Fatima Women's and Maternity Surgery Wing opens at East Jerusalem hospital

UAE-funded project expands Al Makassed Hospital's women's healthcare capacity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The project, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to enhance healthcare services for women and children while strengthening the hospital's capacity to continue delivering essential medical care.
The project, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to enhance healthcare services for women and children while strengthening the hospital's capacity to continue delivering essential medical care.
WAM

Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, inaugurated the first phase of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women's and Maternity Surgery Wing at Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian support for the Palestinian healthcare sector.

The project, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to enhance healthcare services for women and children while strengthening the hospital's capacity to continue delivering essential medical care.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Al Marar said the initiative reflects the UAE's longstanding humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, particularly through the health sector. He added that the UAE, through the Emirates International Aid Agency and in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), continues to implement programmes that enable Palestinian healthcare institutions to maintain essential services and enhance the capabilities of medical personnel in line with international standards.

The UAE has allocated $25 million to support the hospital and expand its medical services, including improvements to obstetrics and gynaecology care and the training of healthcare professionals. It has also provided an additional grant of $64.5 million to support the hospital's operations, medical staff and the modernisation of its facilities.

Named in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the new wing recognises her longstanding humanitarian contributions and support for women, children and families.

The first phase of the wing has a capacity of around 50 beds and includes delivery suites, operating theatres and modern medical equipment designed to improve women's healthcare and maternity services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 likely to be held in UAE

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 likely to be held in UAE

2m read
Maher Al Kaabi, Senior Banking Executive, Governance and Sustainability Advisor; Renat Mansurov, Founder, ELYS Life and Cláudia Pinto, Founder and CEO, The Empowering Women Middle East

ELYS Life joins The Empowering Women Middle East

3m read
Emirati mountaineer Fatima Al Awadhi

Young Emirati mountaineer sets sights on Lenin Peak

2m read
Sana’s inspiring display provided a major positive for Pakistan.

Fatima Sana scripts remarkable record

2m read