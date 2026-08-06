UAE-funded project expands Al Makassed Hospital's women's healthcare capacity
Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, inaugurated the first phase of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women's and Maternity Surgery Wing at Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian support for the Palestinian healthcare sector.
The project, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to enhance healthcare services for women and children while strengthening the hospital's capacity to continue delivering essential medical care.
Al Marar said the initiative reflects the UAE's longstanding humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, particularly through the health sector. He added that the UAE, through the Emirates International Aid Agency and in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), continues to implement programmes that enable Palestinian healthcare institutions to maintain essential services and enhance the capabilities of medical personnel in line with international standards.
The UAE has allocated $25 million to support the hospital and expand its medical services, including improvements to obstetrics and gynaecology care and the training of healthcare professionals. It has also provided an additional grant of $64.5 million to support the hospital's operations, medical staff and the modernisation of its facilities.
Named in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the new wing recognises her longstanding humanitarian contributions and support for women, children and families.
The first phase of the wing has a capacity of around 50 beds and includes delivery suites, operating theatres and modern medical equipment designed to improve women's healthcare and maternity services.