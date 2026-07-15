ELYS Life partners with The Empowering Women Middle East to build sustainability into Dubai's everyday wellbeing

New advisory partnership ties personal wellbeing to Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy 2033
ELYS Life, the AI-powered nervous-system intelligence infrastructure founded by Renat Mansurov, today announced a strategic advisory partnership with Cláudia Pinto, Founder and CEO of The Empowering Women Middle East, and Maher Al Kaabi, Governance and Sustainability Advisor. The partnership moves ELYS Life toward a government-aligned wellbeing standard for the Middle East, built on the belief that a sustainable city has to take care of its people.
Renat Mansurov rooted ELYS Life in Dubai rather than a more saturated wellness-tech market, betting on a city known for setting its own standards rather than following someone else's. He didn't have to build here. He chose to, and that choice now anchors a partnership built to carry wellbeing into the same conversation as Dubai's economic and environmental goals.
“Dubai has always set out to build the happiest city in the world, and that takes economic growth, environmental responsibility and human wellbeing moving together, not three separate goals. Our role is to help ELYS Life reach government pace and scale, so wellbeing becomes something this region measures and plans for, alongside GDP growth and green space.” said Cláudia Pinto, Founder and CEO, The Empowering Women Middle East.
Most conversations about sustainability in Dubai center on clean energy, green buildings and carbon targets. This partnership argues human wellbeing belongs in that same category, something a city plans for and measures. Built around three intelligences, intellectual, emotional and spiritual, and powered by personalized AI, the infrastructure gives each person a single, secure, self-controlled record of their wellbeing. ELYS Life connects people, healthcare providers, employers, educators and AI into one secure wellbeing ecosystem. Companies gain privacy-respecting, aggregated insight into workforce wellbeing, while government stakeholders gain anonymized, population-level indicators that feed directly into Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 reporting.
ELYS Life is not a concept waiting on funding. It already supports healthcare, longevity, corporate wellbeing, education, community, therapy and coaching partners with a personalized, AI-driven nervous-system support layer, transforming wearable, behavioral and clinical signals, including from Apple Health, Oura, WHOOP and Garmin, into real-time personalized guidance. That includes recognizing stress escalation before burnout develops, not just responding after it happens. For companies, that means employees get private, non-clinical support for stress and resilience, while leadership gets aggregated insight it can act on.
“ELYS Life is already real, already built, already in people's hands, and that's rare. Sustainability only works if people can live inside of it. Our role is to bring the governance and clarity that lets a strong product earn recognition,” said Maher Al Kaabi, Senior Banking Executive, Governance and Sustainability Advisor.
The partnership treats Dubai as the proving ground for a wellbeing standard built to travel. The roadmap moves in phases, starting with governance and data-privacy alignment, moving through platform enhancement and an institutional pilot, and building toward formal government recognition and expansion across the region's corporate, healthcare, education and family sectors.
The partnership also carries a giving-back principle. As it grows commercially, a defined share returns to the greater Dubai community as a low-cost option to those individuals who would otherwise be excluded, starting with a free service, such as helping pilgrims perform Umrah and understand what their bodies need before, during and after the journey, extending The Empowering Women Middle East's existing philanthropic work.
“This is bigger than an app. I chose to build this in the Middle East because a truly sustainable city must be a healthy one, for the people living in it. With Cláudia Pinto and Maher Al Kaabi beside us, we can build something that serves people,” said Renat Mansurov, Founder, ELYS Life.
That ambition connects to something larger than the partnership itself. Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy 2033, part of the D33 Economic Agenda, rests on three pillars, a strong economy, a healthy environment and a good quality of life, in service of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of the happiest city in the world. Improving resilience and reducing stress-related productivity loss supports both public health outcomes and economic performance. That is exactly why this partnership bets that wellbeing deserves the same rigor as the other two.
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