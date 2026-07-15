ELYS Life partners with The Empowering Women Middle East to build sustainability into Dubai's everyday wellbeing

That ambition connects to something larger than the partnership itself. Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy 2033, part of the D33 Economic Agenda, rests on three pillars, a strong economy, a healthy environment and a good quality of life, in service of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of the happiest city in the world. Improving resilience and reducing stress-related productivity loss supports both public health outcomes and economic performance. That is exactly why this partnership bets that wellbeing deserves the same rigor as the other two.