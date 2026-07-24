‘A Wake-Up Call for Women’: Rewriting the menopause story with science, not myths

Professor Joyce Harper says better information empowers women most
For something every woman is expected to experience, menopause remains surprisingly misunderstood. Millions enter it armed with little more than whispered anecdotes, alarming social media posts and outdated assumptions, only to discover that the reality bears little resemblance to what they had imagined. The result is a generation of women left wondering whether what they are experiencing is normal, whether they are too young, whether they need medication, or whether anyone is actually listening.
Professor Joyce Harper wants to change that. A reproductive scientist at the Institute for Women’s Health, University College London, Harper has spent years researching fertility and women’s health while becoming one of Britain’s most influential voices on menopause education. Through her academic work, public speaking, podcasts and books, she has made it her mission to replace confusion with evidence and fear with understanding.
One of the first misconceptions she tackles is the word “menopause” itself. Many women, she explains, use menopause, perimenopause and postmenopause interchangeably even though they describe different stages. “Menopause actually means that you have been for one year without a period. Then you are postmenopause. Before that, once you start experiencing symptoms, you are perimenopause,” she says.
Language matters because it shapes expectations. Harper believes many women think something unusual is happening to them simply because they have never been taught what these stages actually mean. Age is another source of confusion. “The average age of menopause is 51,” she says, “but it is normal to stop your periods between ages 45 and 55.”
Women who reach menopause in their late forties often believe they have experienced an early menopause when they have not. The misunderstanding becomes even greater during perimenopause, which can begin years before periods stop. “Considering perimenopause symptoms can happen 10 years before periods stop, it is quite normal to have symptoms in your late 30s,” Harper says. “Women always say they are young, but it is normal.”
Symptoms themselves are often reduced to hot flushes, creating the impression that menopause is largely a physical experience. Harper says that picture is far too narrow. Psychological symptoms are common. So are changes affecting intimate health, alongside a wide range of other physical and emotional changes that vary from one woman to another. Understanding that diversity is essential because no two experiences look exactly alike.
Harper believes the biggest reason women remain unprepared is remarkably simple. “They are never taught about this.”
She has been working for years to close that knowledge gap. Her team is developing an interactive website designed with women and for women to explain exactly what happens during menopause. In the UK, menopause education is now finding its way into schools, giving younger generations information previous generations never received. Harper is also working with Almond Blossom to deliver regular educational events where specialists speak directly with women, answer questions and explain the science behind the transition.
Considering perimenopause symptoms can happen 10 years before periods stop, it is normal to have symptoms in your lates 30s
The conversation, she believes, needs to extend far beyond biology. Menopause can influence mental well-being, relationships, careers and everyday quality of life because hormonal changes often coincide with some of the busiest years of adulthood. Many women are balancing demanding careers, teenage children, ageing parents and financial pressures while their own bodies begin to change.
Harper describes this period as “a wake up call for women.” Instead of searching for a universal solution, she encourages women to pay closer attention to their own health because every experience is individual. “We cannot give one formula to help women get through this,” she says. “Lifestyle does become hugely important. It is time to listen to our bodies and practice self-care.”
That advice, she admits, is often easier to give than to follow. Today’s women regularly tell her they simply do not have time to prioritise themselves. Harper understands the pressures but believes the cost of ignoring health eventually becomes much greater. “It is their choice, but if we do not make time for wellness, we will be making time for illness. It is in our hands.”
She frames healthy living around what she calls the five pillars of health: nutrition, exercise, sleep, mental health and social connections. None works in isolation and each woman’s approach will be different, but together they improve well-being today while lowering the future risk of chronic disease.
Hormone replacement therapy has become one of the most talked-about aspects of menopause, generating both enthusiasm and anxiety. Harper approaches the subject with the same emphasis on evidence and personal choice. “It is a very safe medication, but it is medication,” she says.
For some women, HRT transforms daily life by dramatically improving symptoms and restoring quality of life. For others, it offers limited benefit, while some cannot take it because of medical reasons or simply prefer not to use medication. “It should be a totally individual choice,” Harper says, adding that the decision about how long to remain on treatment is equally personal.
Beyond treatment, Harper believes one of the greatest frustrations women face is feeling unheard.
She wants healthcare professionals to give women enough time to explain what they are experiencing instead of dismissing symptoms or rushing consultations. “If they feel that any symptom is affecting their quality of life, they should see their doctor and if they do not listen, they should see another doctor,” she says.
She also urges caution against assuming every new symptom is automatically caused by menopause. Women still need thorough medical assessment because unrelated health conditions can appear during the same stage of life.
Workplaces have also become part of the conversation, and Harper welcomes the growing awareness. Practical support can make a significant difference, especially for women dealing with intense hot flushes, heavy periods or severe pain. She believes employers should listen to women individually, allow flexible arrangements such as working from home when needed and educate all staff about menopause so colleagues understand what women may be experiencing.
Most importantly, she reminds employers that this stage does not last forever. “Perimenopause is a transition and most of the symptoms will resolve post menopause.”
After decades of silence, menopause is finally entering mainstream conversation. Harper hopes the next stage moves beyond awareness alone and towards genuine understanding, grounded in science instead of myths. Her message to women is uncomplicated and powerful. “Please listen to your body and invest time in your lifestyle. If any of your symptoms are affecting your quality of life, see your doctor.”