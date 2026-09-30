Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner pockets Dh100,000 - did luck favour you?

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260930, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 20, 30, 26, 7, 24, while 7 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one lucky player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize after matching five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, October 3, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.