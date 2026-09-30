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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner pockets Dh100,000 - did luck favour you?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260930 sees several participants take home cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260930
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260930

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260930, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 20, 30, 26, 7, 24, while 7 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BC2722509, AF0492983, and BV4636560.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

Meanwhile, one lucky player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize after matching five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on October 3

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

He added, "The next winning story could be yours."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, October 3, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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