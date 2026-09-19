Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner of Dh100,000 - did you win tonight?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260919 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260919, the winning numbers in the Days section were 25, 26, 30, 24, 3, and 18, while 12 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CW7365167, CX7431348, and CJ6091850.
No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both major prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
One lucky player has claimed the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in Saturday's draw. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
She added, “The next winning story could be yours.”
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will once again have the opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.