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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner of Dh100,000 - did you win tonight?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260919 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260919
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260919

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260919, the winning numbers in the Days section were 25, 26, 30, 24, 3, and 18, while 12 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CW7365167, CX7431348, and CJ6091850.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both major prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

One lucky player has claimed the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in Saturday's draw. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on September 23

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

She added, “The next winning story could be yours.”

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will once again have the opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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