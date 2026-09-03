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Pakistani national wins life-changing Dh15m Big Ticket grand prize

Pakistani resident crowned as UAE's latest millionaire during live draw series 290

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Big Ticket’s live draw series 290 held in Abu Dhabi
Big Ticket’s live draw series 290 held in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: A Pakistani national is celebrating a life-changing windfall after securing the Dh15 million grand prize in Big Ticket’s Series 290 live draw in Abu Dhabi.

Shaukat Aftab, from Pakistan, has emerged as the grand prize winner after ticket number 245556 was picked by last month's winner Reynaldo Herboso, from the Philippines, during the live draw. The winner was then contacted by phone and reacted with surprise and excitement upon learning that the winning ticket belonged to him.

"Oh my God! Thank you very much. Love you. So grateful and very happy to know," exclaimed Aftab.

Initially, he has expressed doubt on his win but after checking the live draw on YouTube, he was filled with joy.

The Dh15 million prize makes Aftab the latest participant to join the growing list of Big Ticket winners whose lives have been transformed by the draw.

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Land Rover Defender goes to Indian expat

Another participant also had reason to celebrate after winning a brand-new Land Rover Defender in the Dream Car series.

Ravindranathan Vinesh, an Indian expat living in Dubai, has been announced as the vehicle winner with ticket number 035787.

The prize has added another major highlight to the draw, giving one lucky participant the chance to drive a premium SUV.

Five winners take home Dh100,000 each

In addition, the latest draw have seen five participants receive the consolation prize of Dh100,000 each.

They are Sandeepkumar Nanera, who lives in India from India, with ticket number 108576; Mohammed Rafiquil Islam Ahmed Meah Talukder, who lives in Dubai from Bangladesh, with ticket number 112622; Mullapulli Praveen Babu, who lives in Sharjah from India, with ticket number 303871; Suresh Kumar, who lives in Dubai from India, with ticket number 046354; and Shiblin Sarfaz, who lives in Dubai from India, with ticket number 250439.

The Big Spin adds more winners

The excitement has continued with the Big Spin, where three participants took part in the live game.

Jinkie Sandoval, a Filipino national residing in Dubai, has won Dh50,000. Mohammed Kamal Hossan, a Bangladeshi national residing in Oman, has taken home Dh500,000, while an Indian national residing in Sharjah, has walked away with Dh150,000.

The next Big Spin contestants include MD Nasir Uddin from Bangladesh, who lives in Saudi Arabia, with ticket number 037559; Arun Kumar Yada Bhagelu Yadav from India, who lives in Dubai, with ticket number 086721; and Taha Ahmed from Egypt, who lives in Dubai, with ticket number 064400.

Dh20m jackpot is next

With series 290 winners now announced, attention turns to Big Ticket’s next promotion, which will feature an even bigger Dh20 million grand prize.

The upcoming promotion will also give participants the chance to win two luxury vehicles. A Nissan Patrol will be awarded in the October 3 draw, followed by a Range Rover Velar in the November 3 draw.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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