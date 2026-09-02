Dh20m and more: Big Ticket unveils September prizes

Big Ticket offers 26 prizes this month, with weekly cash wins, The Big Spin, luxury cars
Dubai: Big Ticket has closed August on a high, with four winners sharing a total of Dh100,000 in the final round of the month’s weekly e-draws.
As September begins, the draw is raising the excitement with 26 prizes up for grabs throughout the month, led by a Dh20 million grand prize.
The September line-up has also included consolation cash prizes, weekly e-draws, The Big Spin, and two Dream Cars, giving participants multiple opportunities to win in the coming weeks.
The final August weekly e-draw has seen four winners each walk away with Dh25,000.
Among the winners were Karthikeyan Dakshinamurthy, a 48-year-old from Chennai, India; Saeed Salim Mohamed, an Emirati residing in the UAE; Bhoomeshwar Chintapandu, originally from India; and Ghufran Javed, a 33-year-old real estate broker from Pakistan.
Together, the four winners have taken home Dh100,000 as Big Ticket wrapped up its August weekly draws.
September’s biggest attraction is a Dh20 million grand prize, with one lucky winner set to take home the life-changing amount during the live draw on October 3.
Five additional winners will also share Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes during the same draw.
The consolation prizes include Dh1 million for one winner, Dh500,000 for another, Dh250,000 for a third winner, while two more winners will each receive Dh100,000.
The Big Spin is also continuing in September. Customers who buy one Big Ticket anytime during the month will have a chance to be among three participants selected during the October 3 live draw.
Those selected will then get the opportunity to play The Big Spin on November 3, with each participant having the chance to win up to Dh1 million.
The excitement continues throughout September with Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws.
Four winners will each receive Dh25,000, giving customers a chance to win cash every week during the month.
The weekly e-draws can be watched live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7.30pm.
For car enthusiasts, Big Ticket has two Dream Car draws planned over the coming months.
A Nissan Patrol will be awarded during the October 3 draw, while a Range Rover Velar will be up for grabs in the November 3 draw.
With cash prizes, luxury cars, and The Big Spin all part of the line-up, September offers several opportunities for participants to take part.
Tickets are available online through Big Ticket’s official website and at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.