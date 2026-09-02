‘I immediately went on YouTube’: Pakistani expat in Dubai wins on his second Big Ticket entry

His winning entry has been his second purchase, which he bought together as part of a group of six friends. The ticket has been selected randomly.

But until recently, he has purchased an entry only once.

Ghufran Javed, 33, has lived in Dubai with his family for the past 10 years and works as a real estate broker. He has known Big Ticket for several years and regularly watched its live draws on YouTube.

“I’ll definitely use some of it to buy more Big Ticket entries.”

Despite his recent win, Javed already has an idea of what he wants to do with part of his share.

“When I saw the email, I immediately went on YouTube to reconfirm the result. Once I realised we had actually won, I felt so happy. It was only my second time buying a ticket, so I really didn’t expect it,” shared Javed.

Rather than simply taking the news at face value, Ghufran has went online to verify the result.

Javed has initially missed the winning call. Shortly afterwards, however, he has received an email informing him that he and his group had won.

The line-up is led by a Dh20 million grand prize, along with cash prizes, weekly draws, and other opportunities to win. The live draw will take place on October 3.

The draw is now heading into September with 26 prizes up for grabs during the month.

Ghufran’s win comes as Big Ticket closes its August round of weekly e-draw winners, who have together won Dh100,000.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.