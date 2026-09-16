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‘I got goosebumps’: Pakistani HR professional wins with sixth Big Ticket entry

He plans to spend the prize on his wife and children

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Zulqarnain Malik
Zulqarnain Malik
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Dubai: A Pakistani human resources professional who was born and raised in the UAE has won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for September, after purchasing just six tickets since returning to the draw.

40-year-old Zulqarnain Malik, who currently lives in the UAE with his wife and two children, has noted that he was left stunned when he discovered that his latest entry had won.

“I got goosebumps when I found out. I was genuinely so happy, it was such an exciting experience, especially because I never expected to win,” said Malik.

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A chance return to Big Ticket

Malik first came across Big Ticket by chance while travelling and decided to try his luck. After participating a few times without winning, he stopped.

He has rediscovered Big Ticket online last year and began purchasing tickets again. His winning entry has only been the sixth ticket he had purchased with Big Ticket.

Malik has bought the ticket individually and did not rely on any particular number or pattern when making his selection.

“I don’t really believe in lucky numbers, so I just selected the ticket randomly,” stated Malik.

Prize for his family

The Dh25,000 prize will be used to make his wife and children happy.

“I plan to spend the prize for my wife and children and make them happy,” shared Malik.

The win has also encouraged him to try again. Malik has already purchased another Big Ticket entry and is now hoping to go after the draw’s grand prize.

“I’ve already purchased my next ticket. I feel like my luck is going strong, so I want to try again and aim for the grand prize.”

Dh20 million grand prize

Malik has been one of four winners in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw of September, with each winner receiving Dh25,000. The other winners were from Iran, India, and the Philippines.

Ahmed Zadeh, originally from Iran, is currently residing in Qatar, while Pranav Malil Sol is originally from Bengaluru, India. Aida Villanueva Centeno, 61, is a pharmacist from the Philippines living in Abu Dhabi.

Big Ticket’s September line-up also includes a Dh20 million grand prize, which one winner will take home during the live draw on October 3.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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