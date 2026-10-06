Dh20m Big Ticket Filipina winner will pay off loans, save for daughter's future

Former Ajman resident says whatever comes next, remain humble and grateful
Dubai: Bernadette Azucena was fast asleep when her husband’s video call brought news she initially thought could only have been a dream.
It was around 1am in the Philippines when her husband told her that their Big Ticket group had won.
“I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming,” Azucena told Gulf News.
The 42-year-old Filipina, who lived and worked in the UAE for about 10 years, is now back in the Philippines. Her unexpected win has given her family a chance to tackle some of the financial commitments that have followed them through years of working away from home.
But for Azucena, the biggest lesson from the experience is not about money. It is about staying humble, being grateful, and remembering that life can change when you least expect it.
“We never know what the future has in store for us, so always remain humble and grateful.”
Azucena moved to the UAE in 2016 after getting married. Her husband was already working in the country as an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), and she decided to join him.
Before moving to the UAE, she had spent eight years working as a banker in the Philippines. In the UAE, she lived in Ajman and most recently worked as a secretary before resigning from her position.
Her decade in the UAE, however, came with a sacrifice familiar to many OFWs, time away from family.
“Being away from our parents and our only daughter has been the hardest part. It is difficult knowing that we cannot celebrate birthdays, holidays, and other special moments together,” exclaimed Azucena.
Azucena has been participating in Big Ticket since 2017. Her entries were made as part of a group of relatives and friends, with the prize to be shared among 22 members.
“The members of our group may change with every entry,” shared Azucena.
After years of participating, there was no indication that this particular entry would be different. Then came the video call.
“It was completely unexpected, but I am very thankful.”
For Azucena, the windfall comes with clear priorities. The family plans to pay off its housing loan, which still has nine years remaining, as well as its car loan.
They will also save money for their daughter’s future. The win could also shape the family’s plans for the years ahead.
“We may continue working in the UAE in the future,” stated Azucena.
Despite the sudden change in her circumstances, Azucena’s advice has remained grounded.
“Always give their best in everything they do, be kind to others, and never forget to pray,” advised Azucena.
For someone who spent years balancing work in the UAE with the challenge of being separated from loved ones, the unexpected win has offered more than financial relief. It has given her family an opportunity to look ahead, while remembering the journey that brought them here.