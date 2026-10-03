Filipina becomes latest Big Ticket millionaire with Dh20m win

Ajman resident crowned UAE’s latest millionaire during live Series 291 draw
Dubai: An Ajman-based Filipino national is celebrating a life-changing windfall after winning the Dh20 million grand prize in Big Ticket’s Series 291 live draw in Abu Dhabi.
Bernadette Azucena, from the Philippines, emerged as the grand prize winner after ticket number 013075 was picked by last month’s winner, Shaukat Aftab from Pakistan, during the live draw.
The winner was then contacted by phone, however the line cannot be reached. Azucena will make an appearance in next month's draw.
The Dh20 million windfall makes her the latest participant to join the growing list of Big Ticket winners whose lives have been transformed by the popular draw.
Another participant also had reason to celebrate after winning a brand-new Nissan Patrol in the Dream Car series.
Waseem Khan, an Indian expat living in Dubai, was announced as the vehicle winner with ticket number 032021.
The prize adds another major highlight to the latest draw, giving one lucky participant the chance to drive home in a premium SUV.
The latest draw also saw five participants share Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes.
Sunil Kumar, who lives in Abu Dhabi and is from India, with ticket number 098059, won Dh1 million.
Kulwant Singh Nirmal Singh, who lives in Ajman and is from India, with ticket number 020601, took home Dh500,000.
Ajith Kumar Vanarath, who lives in Muscat and is from India, with ticket number 291240, walked away with Dh250,000.
Muhammad Ijas C, who lives in Ajman and is from India, with ticket number 129625, bagged Dh100,000.
Setvan Kumar Chauhan, who lives in Dubai and is from India, with ticket number 320975, secured Dh100,000.
The excitement continued with the Big Spin, where three participants took part in the live game.
MD Nasir Uddin from Bangladesh, who lives in Saudi Arabia, won Dh50,000.
Arun Kumar Yada Bhagelu Yadav from India, who lives in Dubai, took home Dh100,000, while Taha Hefni Shehata Ahmed from Egypt, who also lives in Dubai, walked away with Dh75,000.
The next Big Spin contestants include Inam Ul Hussnain from Pakistan, who lives in Sharjah, with ticket number 373212; Gaser Elagamy from Egypt, who lives in Dubai, with ticket number 318486; and Pritam Kumar Sugriv Singh Patel from India, who lives in Dubai, with ticket number 411381.
With the Series 291 winners now announced, attention turns to Big Ticket’s next promotion, which will feature an even bigger Dh25 million grand prize. The winner will be announced during Big Ticket’s live draw on November 3.
There is also more gold up for grabs. Five consolation prize winners will each receive a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar, while Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws will see four winners each take home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar as well.
Anyone who purchases at least one Big Ticket during October will have the chance to be selected as one of three Big Spin participants during the November 3 live draw. The three selected participants will then take part in the Big Spin on December 3, with each having the chance to win up to Dh1 million.
The excitement will continue with two Dream Car draws. A golden Range Rover Velar will be drawn on November 3, while the iconic Nissan Patrol will be up for grabs on December 3.