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Abu Dhabi-based Pakistani driver wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket weekly e-draw

He plans to use his winnings to start something of his own

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Muhammad Imran Abdul
Muhammad Imran Abdul
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Dubai: An Abu Dhabi-based Pakistani driver has won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw, marking his first-ever win after taking part from time to time.

Muhammad Imran Abdul, 32, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 15 years, while his family remains in Pakistan.

He first became familiar with Big Ticket by watching the draws online. Since then, he has occasionally tried his luck, always purchasing his tickets individually.

For his winning entry, Muhammad has left the choice entirely to chance and selected his ticket at random. The unexpected win has come as a surprise.

“I was so happy when I received the call. I had never won before, so hearing that my ticket was the winning one was such a great feeling,” exclaimed Abdul.

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Winnings could help start a business

Abdul now hopes to put the Dh25,000 towards a new venture of his own.

“I want to use the money to start something of my own,” shared Abdul.

While he has not yet decided on the details of his plans, the prize could give him a starting point as he considers his next steps.

Moreover, Abdul has remained optimistic in joining Big Ticket again.

“Hopefully, I’ll take part again and try my luck once more.”

Four winners share Dh100,000

Muhammad has been one of four winners in the final weekly e-draw of September. Each winner has received Dh25,000, with Dh100,000 awarded in total.

The September weekly e-draws have concluded, with Big Ticket moving into a new month with a fresh line-up of prizes, led by a Dh25 million grand prize.

The October line-up also includes 24-karat gold prizes, weekly e-draws, Dream Cars, and the Big Spin.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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